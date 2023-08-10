Player Tracking Market Dynamics and Future Trends Top Players Poised for Growth by 2030

Global Player Tracking Market: Enhancing Athlete Performance and Safety

The Global Player Tracking Market demonstrates remarkable value, standing at around USD 4.38 billion in 2021, and it’s poised to achieve a robust growth rate of over 27.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Player tracking, characterized by the utilization of technological solutions to monitor players and sports equipment, is a driving force in the world of sports. Wearables and optical solutions take center stage in this domain, offering benefits like athlete safety, fraud prevention, and performance evaluation. The combination of player-worn devices with technologies like global positioning systems and inertial monitors is embraced by professional sports bodies for comprehensive insights.

Expanding Multi-Sport Events and Data Utilization

The rapid expansion of organized multi-sport events, fueled by government initiatives and an increasing interest in diverse sports, plays a pivotal role in propelling the Global Player Tracking Market. Notably, the global sports events segment generated an estimated revenue of USD 27.18 billion in 2022. This segment is projected to maintain an annual growth rate of 3.49% between 2022 and 2027, reaching a substantial market volume of USD 32.26 billion by 2027. The robust growth of the Indian sports media market, valued at USD 1 billion and projected to surpass USD 13.4 billion by 2027, is a testament to this trend. The demand for sports analytics and the emergence of high-end computing solutions also contribute to the market’s growth trajectory.

Geographical Landscape and Trends

North America takes the lead in terms of revenue, boasting the presence of key market players and renowned sports bodies like the National Basketball League (NBL), National Football League (NFL), and National Hockey League (NHL). On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include the burgeoning organized sports event sector and the increasing penetration of prominent market players, complemented by supportive government initiatives promoting sports.

Leading Players and Recent Developments

Prominent players shaping the market include:

Catapult (Australia)

STATSports (UK)

Zebra Technologies (US)

ChyronHego Corporation (US)

Polar (Finland)

STATS LLC (US)

JOHAN Sports (Netherlands)

Sonda Sports (Poland)

Xampion (Finland)

Kinexon (Germany)

Advanced Sports Analytics (US)

Recent Noteworthy Developments

In December 2019, Australian wearable device manufacturer Sports Performance Tracking received FIFA approval for its SPT2 GPS tracking system, enhancing soccer players’ performance.

In August 2021, Australia-based Catapult introduced Catapult One, a new wearable performance solution offering vital sports metrics such as sprint distance, acceleration, and intensity.

In-Depth Market Report Scope

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, End-User, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase, including adjustments to country, regional & segment scope

Objectives and Insights

The report’s core purpose is to define market sizes for various segments and countries and forecast values for the years ahead. It offers a comprehensive blend of qualitative and quantitative insights specific to different countries. The report delves into driving factors, challenges, and potential micro-market investment opportunities. Moreover, it provides a meticulous analysis of competitive landscapes and the product offerings of key players.

Segment Breakdown

By Component:

Solution

Services

By End-User:

Individual Sports

Team Sports

By Application:

Fitness Tracking

Performance Tracking

Fraud Detection

Player Safety

By Region:

North America (including U.S. and Canada)

Europe (including UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World

