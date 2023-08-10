Internet of Behaviors (IoB) Market Forecast Top Players to Grow Significantly from 2023 to 2030.

Global Internet of Behaviors (IoB) Market: Unveiling Consumer Insights for Growth

The Global Internet of Behaviors (IoB) Market boasts a valuation of approximately USD $$ billion in 2021, with a promising growth rate of over 22% expected during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. IoB revolutionizes the collection and utilization of consumer behavior data. Leveraging insights from wearable technologies, online activities, and household devices, IoB delves into user behavior and preferences. By blending behavioral science, edge analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), IoB uncovers deep insights into human psychology, empowering marketers to design and promote products based on intricate behavior patterns.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2039

IoT Expansion and Cloud Spending Boost IoB Growth

The growing worldwide adoption of IoT-enabled devices, bolstered by the proliferation of high-speed internet services, drives the Global IoB Market. The total number of IoT devices globally reached an impressive 9.7 billion in 2020, projected to surge to 29 billion by 2030. Coupled with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, as well as the increasing uptake of digital marketing tools, the market gains substantial momentum. However, concerns over data privacy and security cast a shadow on this growth story.

Geographical Landscape and Trends

North America emerges as a frontrunner in revenue, driven by prominent market players and a surge in digital advertising spending across diverse industries. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region anticipates the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by government investments in smart cities and the expansion of high-speed internet services across the region.

Leading Players and Recent Developments

Key players shaping the market landscape include:

Aware Inc.

Traceable

Guardian Analytics

Vertica Systems

Trifacta

NuData Security

Mazu Networks Inc.

Qubit Digital

Cognitive Scale

Capillary Technologies

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2039

Recent Noteworthy Developments

In May 2022, San Francisco-based Traceable AI secured USD 60 million in Series B funding, led by Institutional Venture Partners (IVP) and featuring participation from prominent investors like Tiger Global Management. The funding will accelerate research and development, product innovation, and the expansion of sales and marketing efforts.

In-Depth Market Report Scope

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, Enterprise Size, End-Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase, including adjustments to country, regional & segment scope

Objectives and Insights

The report aims to define market sizes for different segments and countries, forecasting values for the years ahead. A comprehensive blend of qualitative and quantitative insights specific to various countries is presented. The report delves into driving factors, challenges, and potential micro-market investment opportunities, while also offering a meticulous analysis of competitive landscapes and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2039

Segment Breakdown

By Application:

Advertising Campaign

Digital Marketing

Content Delivery

Brand Promotion

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End-Use Industry:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Media and Entertainment

Tourism & Travel

Other

By Region:

North America (including U.S. and Canada)

Europe (including UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2039

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/