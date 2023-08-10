Global Bicycle Market: Trends and Growth Projections | US$ 31,487.5 million

Introduction

The global bicycle market, valued at US$ 21,639.7 million in 2021, is poised to expand further and is projected to reach US$ 31,487.5 million by 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Environmentally Friendly Mobility

Bicycles offer an eco-friendly mode of transportation and come in various styles, including cargo, electric, and mountain bikes. They provide a safe and easy means of commuting while promoting environmental sustainability. Notably, cycling is embraced by prominent bicycle clubs like Go Out and Tour Somewhere, Easy Rider Bike Club, and Road Soldiers Cycling Club. These organizations foster customer engagement through sports events, recreational activities, bike rallies, and competitions to encourage cycling.

Factors Shaping the Market

Positive Influences

Increasing disposable income and consumer spending in the bicycle sector.

Bicycles require no driving license, catering to a diverse age group of consumers.

Rising health consciousness and preference for economical exercise and short-distance travel.

Negative Influences

Unsuitability for adverse weather conditions.

Limited battery durability in electric bikes.

COVID-19 Impact

The global bicycle market witnessed minimal disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Growing health awareness and the affordability of bicycles for exercise and short commutes bolstered demand. Stringent measures like social distancing pushed people away from gyms and public transport, further elevating bicycle demand.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Dominance

The Asia Pacific region led the market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its supremacy.

Countries such as China, Japan, and Singapore invest in infrastructure to support bicycle commuting.

Cities in this region boast lower casualty rates, making them ideal for urban cycling.

Chinese bicycle-sharing companies actively expand into markets like India and Australia.

Key Competitors

Leading companies driving the global bicycle market include:

Accell Group

Cervélo

Dorel Industries Inc.

Giant Bicycles

Merida Industries Co., Ltd.

Olympus Bikes

Scott Sports SA

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Kona Bicycle Company

Other significant players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Cargo Electric Bike Non-Cargo Electric Bike Cargo Nonelectric Bike Non-Cargo Nonelectric Bike

By Sales Channel

Online Platforms Physical Stores

By End-Users

Men Women Kids

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Conclusion

The global bicycle market continues to expand, driven by multiple factors including consumer spending trends, health consciousness, and environmental concerns. The market is segmented by type, sales channel, end-users, and region, with the Asia Pacific region leading the way. As societies prioritize sustainable transportation, the bicycle market is set for sustained growth in the coming years.

