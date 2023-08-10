Global BFSI Crisis Management Market: Trends and Growth Forecast | (CAGR) of 18.5%

Introduction
The global BFSI crisis management market achieved a valuation of US$ 11,236.5 million in 2021 and is projected to experience robust growth, reaching a substantial size of US$ 42,811.7 million by 2030. This growth trajectory reflects an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Role in Financial Services
Crisis management solutions are integral to various sectors within the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industry, including lending, payments, international money transfers, personal finance, equity financing, and insurance. The increasing adoption of these solutions is driven by the necessity to safeguard an organization’s reputation, address threats to financial stability, personnel well-being, and overall public safety.
Factors Driving Market Growth
Positive Influences
- Growing reliance on crisis management software & solutions by banks and financial institutions.
- Increased adoption of crisis management solutions and rising awareness of financial technology (fintech).
- Enhanced customer experience and engagement with financial products & services.
Negative Influences
- Concerns over data breaches and cyber security.
- Complexity in network management.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the BFSI crisis management market due to the increased utilization of online and digital financial services. Lockdowns enforced by governments led to a surge in demand for advanced platforms to manage uncertain incidents, risks, and cyber security solutions, particularly for organizations dealing with substantial finances.
Regional Trends
North America
- North America dominated the BFSI crisis management market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its position.
- The region benefits from the growing awareness of crisis management solutions among banks and financial institutions, as well as collaborations between technology providers and major financial entities.
Asia Pacific
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the market.
- Financial organizations, banks, and insurance companies in this region are increasingly adopting crisis management software and services to enhance operational efficiency, reduce compliance risks, and improve institutional efficiency.
Key Market Players
Leading companies shaping the global BFSI crisis management market include:
- NCC Group
- Noggin
- LogicGate, Inc.
- MetricStream Inc.
- 4C Strategies
- IBM
- CURA Software Solutions
- Everbridge
- Konexus
- SAS Institute Inc
- Other noteworthy players
Market Segmentation
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Deployment Mode
- On-premises
- Cloud
By Enterprises Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
By Application
- Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity
- Risk & Compliance Management
- Crisis Communication
- Incident Management & Response
- Others
By End-Users
- Banks
- Insurance Companies
- Others
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Conclusion
The global BFSI crisis management market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing reliance on crisis management solutions, fintech adoption, and the growing need to enhance customer experience. The market’s segmentation across various dimensions showcases its dynamism and potential for growth.
