Global Digital Twins for Buildings Market: Trends and Growth Forecast 2031

Introduction
The global Digital Twins for Buildings market revenue witnessed growth from $$ Million USD in 2017 to $$ Million USD in 2021. This growth trajectory is projected to continue, reaching $$ Million USD by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of $% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Strategic Analysis in Pre and Post COVID-19 Era
The Global Digital Twins for Buildings Market Development Strategy encompasses corporate strategy analysis, landscape assessment, component analysis, type analysis, application study, industry evaluation, and a comprehensive exploration of market dynamics. This report also delves into growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis, market entry strategies, and opportunities. A significant highlight of this report is its strategic analysis of the COVID-19 impact on industry players. Additionally, the report analyzes the market potential of the top 20 countries.
Key Players
Major players in the Digital Twins for Buildings market include:
- ABB
- Accenture PLC
- Ansys, Inc.
- Priori Technologies, Inc.
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dassault Systems, Inc.
- DHL International GmbH
- DXC Technology Company
- GE Digital (Predix)
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Azure
- Oracle Corporation
- PTC Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SAP SE
- Siemens AG
- Other Major Players
Market Segmentation
By Component
- Software
- Cloud
- On-premises
- Services
- Professional
- Managed
By Type
- Descriptive twin
- Informative twin
- Predictive twin
- Comprehensive twin
- Autonomous twin
By Application
- Automated Progress Monitoring
- As executed Vs. As-planned Models
- Resource Management and Logistics
- Safety Monitoring
- Quality Assessment
- Optimization Of Equipment Usage
- Monitoring And Tracking of Workers
By Industry
- Manufacturing
- Aerospace & Defense
- Oil & Gas
- Utilities
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Automotive
- Construction
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Consumer Goods & Packaging
- Transportation
- Smart Cities
- Other
Top Regional Data
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Insights
- Define, describe, and forecast Digital Twins for Buildings product market by type, application, end-user, and region.
- Provide enterprise external environment analysis and PEST analysis.
- Offer strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.
- Analyze market dynamics, including driving factors and development constraints.
- Provide market entry strategy analysis for new players.
- Analyze international market trends and the impact of COVID-19 on major regions.
- Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape.
Timeline Considered
- Historical Years: 2017-2030
- Base Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2030
