Global Digital Twins for Buildings Market: Trends and Growth Forecast 2031

Introduction

The global Digital Twins for Buildings market revenue witnessed growth from $$ Million USD in 2017 to $$ Million USD in 2021. This growth trajectory is projected to continue, reaching $$ Million USD by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of $% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Strategic Analysis in Pre and Post COVID-19 Era

The Global Digital Twins for Buildings Market Development Strategy encompasses corporate strategy analysis, landscape assessment, component analysis, type analysis, application study, industry evaluation, and a comprehensive exploration of market dynamics. This report also delves into growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis, market entry strategies, and opportunities. A significant highlight of this report is its strategic analysis of the COVID-19 impact on industry players. Additionally, the report analyzes the market potential of the top 20 countries.

Key Players

Major players in the Digital Twins for Buildings market include:

ABB

Accenture PLC

Ansys, Inc.

Priori Technologies, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systems, Inc.

DHL International GmbH

DXC Technology Company

GE Digital (Predix)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Azure

Oracle Corporation

PTC Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Other Major Players

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software Cloud

On-premises Services Professional

Managed

By Type

Descriptive twin Informative twin Predictive twin Comprehensive twin Autonomous twin

By Application

Automated Progress Monitoring As executed Vs. As-planned Models Resource Management and Logistics Safety Monitoring Quality Assessment Optimization Of Equipment Usage Monitoring And Tracking of Workers

By Industry

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Automotive

Construction

IT & Telecom

Retail

Consumer Goods & Packaging

Transportation

Smart Cities

Other

Top Regional Data

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Insights

Define, describe, and forecast Digital Twins for Buildings product market by type, application, end-user, and region.

Provide enterprise external environment analysis and PEST analysis.

Offer strategies to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Analyze market dynamics, including driving factors and development constraints.

Provide market entry strategy analysis for new players.

Analyze international market trends and the impact of COVID-19 on major regions.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape.

Timeline Considered

Historical Years: 2017-2030

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

