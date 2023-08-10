Global Helicopter Market |(CAGR) of 7.1%| Growth Trends and Forecast 2031

Introduction

The global helicopter market exhibited a size of US$ 51.5 billion in 2021, and its growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, reaching US$ 81.9 billion by 2030. This expansion is projected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Emergency Services and Search & Rescue : The demand for in-service emergency medical (EMS), firefighting, and search and rescue (SAR) operations will be pivotal in driving the global helicopter market.

: The demand for in-service emergency medical (EMS), firefighting, and search and rescue (SAR) operations will be pivotal in driving the global helicopter market. Oil and Gas Sector Demand : The need for rotorcrafts for offshore oil and gas applications will contribute to the market’s growth.

: The need for rotorcrafts for offshore oil and gas applications will contribute to the market’s growth. Legal Compliance and Public Protection : Helicopters’ diverse applications in legal compliance and public protection will also propel market expansion.

: Helicopters’ diverse applications in legal compliance and public protection will also propel market expansion. Technological Advancements and Defense Sector: Increasing demand for technological advancements, especially in the defense sector, and investments in aerospace will benefit the helicopter market. For instance, Honeywell’s Aspire 200 satellite communications system tailored for the Bell B429 helicopter showcases such technological advancements.

COVID-19 Impact

While the COVID-19 pandemic led to challenges in various sectors, the helicopter market felt its impact. Disruptions in raw materials, workforce availability, and government investments were among the challenges. However, the market sustained demand from the military sector, offsetting some losses.

Regional Dynamics

North America and Europe : These regions are poised to dominate the global helicopter market. Europe’s growth is attributed to avionics technological upgrades, while North America’s rise is attributed to recreational activities like air sports. Industry giants such as Bell Textron, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin in these regions will significantly influence market growth.

: These regions are poised to dominate the global helicopter market. Europe’s growth is attributed to avionics technological upgrades, while North America’s rise is attributed to recreational activities like air sports. Industry giants such as Bell Textron, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin in these regions will significantly influence market growth. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations like the partnership between MD Helicopters, Inc. and the U.S. Army to support the MD 530F Cayuse Warrior fleet for Afghanistan Air Force exemplify how strategic partnerships will fuel the market.

Major Players in the Market

Russian Helicopters, JSC

Leonardo SPA

MD Helicopters, Inc.

Robinson Helicopter Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Airbus SAS

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

Bell Helicopter Textron

Boeing Company

Other significant players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Light Medium Heavy Very Large

By Application

Civil & Commercial Military

By Region

North America : U.S., Canada, Mexico

: U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe Western Europe: The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific

: China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) : UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA

: UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Conclusion

The global helicopter market’s robust growth is fueled by factors like emergency services demand, oil and gas sector needs, technological advancements, and defense sector investments. Despite COVID-19 challenges, regional dynamics and strategic partnerships are anticipated to play a pivotal role in steering the market’s trajectory.

