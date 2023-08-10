Global Data Center Interconnect Market |(CAGR) of 15.1%| Growth Trends and Forecast

Introduction

The global data center interconnect market witnessed a value of US$ 8.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve remarkable growth, reaching US$ 28.5 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is anticipated to occur with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Surging Internet Traffic and Cloud Services : The rapidly increasing internet traffic and the dynamic shift towards cloud-based services are pivotal factors propelling the growth of the global data center interconnect market.

: The rapidly increasing internet traffic and the dynamic shift towards cloud-based services are pivotal factors propelling the growth of the global data center interconnect market. Enhancing Network Connectivity : The escalating need to enhance network connectivity will play a significant role in driving the expansion of the data center interconnect market.

: The escalating need to enhance network connectivity will play a significant role in driving the expansion of the data center interconnect market. Rising Data Center Demand : The demand for data servers and data centers has surged due to the substantial rise in data generation. Nearly 8,000 data centers were operational globally as of January 2021, with the majority situated in the United States, accounting for 33% of the total data centers worldwide.

: The demand for data servers and data centers has surged due to the substantial rise in data generation. Nearly 8,000 data centers were operational globally as of January 2021, with the majority situated in the United States, accounting for 33% of the total data centers worldwide. Co-location Improvements: Data center providers are enhancing their co-location services, providing favorable growth opportunities. Notably, Nokia Corporation and Infradata entered a partnership in 2021 to develop an optical data center interconnect solution for NorthC Data-centers.

Regional Dynamics

Europe : Europe is poised to hold the largest share in the data center interconnect market due to the proliferation of data centers and investments in cloud technologies. Stringent regulations like GDPR and personal data protection also contribute to the market’s growth in this region.

: Europe is poised to hold the largest share in the data center interconnect market due to the proliferation of data centers and investments in cloud technologies. Stringent regulations like GDPR and personal data protection also contribute to the market’s growth in this region. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific data center interconnect market is anticipated to experience steady growth due to the presence of developing countries. The increasing adoption of DCI networks will further fuel growth prospects.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the data center interconnect market. The surge in internet usage and remote work trends during the pandemic drove demand for efficient networks. The adoption of cloud-based services across various sectors also witnessed significant growth, contributing to the market’s expansion.

Major Players in the Market

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

Cologix

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Ekinops S.A.

Equinix

Extreme Networks, Inc.

FUJITSU Ltd

Huawei Technologies

Infinera Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Megaport

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Products Packet-Switching Networking

Optical DCI Software Services Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Real-time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Shared Data and Resources/Server High-availability Clusters (Geoclustering) Workload (VM) and Data (Storage) Mobility

By End-Use

Communication Service Providers Internet Content Providers/Carrier-Neutral Providers Governments Enterprises (Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Utility & Power, Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Others) Others

By Region

North America : U.S., Canada, Mexico

: U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe Western Europe: The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific

: China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) : UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA

: UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Conclusion

The global data center interconnect market is set to experience significant growth driven by escalating internet traffic, cloud services, network connectivity needs, and increased data center demand. Regional dynamics in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, coupled with the positive COVID-19 impact, will shape the market’s trajectory.

