Global Soil Fumigant Market |US$ 641 billion| Growth Trends and Forecast

Introduction

The global soil fumigant market reached a value of US$ 431.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to further expand, reaching US$ 641 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is anticipated to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Post-Harvest Loss Reduction : Soil fumigation plays a pivotal role in reducing post-harvest losses, making it a critical factor driving the growth of the global soil fumigant market.

Food Security Concerns : Growing concerns over food security globally will contribute to the demand for soil fumigants throughout the study period.

Agricultural Disease Management : Increasing instances of diseases associated with agricultural activities will further benefit the soil fumigant market. Additionally, efforts to enhance the quality of agricultural outputs will drive market growth.

Population Growth and Demand for Food : The rapidly growing populations of countries like China, India, and Japan are expected to fuel food demand, subsequently driving the soil fumigant market.

Technological Advancements: Rising technological advancements, exemplified by products like STRIKE soil fumigants by TriCal Australia, will foster growth by effectively managing soil-borne fungal pathogens.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the focus on crop production and the need to minimize post-harvest losses. This increased demand for soil fumigants as a means to enhance crop productivity. The pandemic-driven emphasis on agriculture has consequently opened avenues for growth in the soil fumigant industry.

Regional Dynamics

Asia-Pacific : The soil fumigants market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the largest, fueled by its rapidly growing population, strong economic growth, and heightened food demand. Increasing agricultural activities in the region also offer growth opportunities.

North America: The North American soil fumigants market is projected to hold a significant share due to the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, robust economic and industrial development, and favorable climatic conditions.

Major Players in the Market

Bayer Crop Science AG

AMVAC Chemical Corporation

Trinity Manufacturing, Inc.

Arkema

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Syngenta AG

Arysta LifeScience Limited

Great Lakes Solutions

The Dow Chemical Company

Novozymes

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Methyl Bromide Chloropicrin Methyl Iodide Dimethyl Disulfide Other Types

By Form

Solid Liquid Gaseous

By Region

North America : U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe Western Europe: The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe: Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific

: China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) : UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA

: UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Conclusion

The global soil fumigant market is on a growth trajectory due to factors like post-harvest loss reduction, food security concerns, agricultural disease management, population growth, and technological advancements. The pandemic accentuated the importance of agriculture, further driving demand for soil fumigants. Regional dynamics in Asia-Pacific and North America are set to shape the market’s future.

