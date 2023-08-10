Flame Retardants Market Growth Opportunities, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis And Forecasts 2032

Global Overview of Flame Retardants Market

The Global Flame Retardants market is split by Type and application. For the period 2023-2032, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Product Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified markets.

Several businesses have been forced to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This Flame Retardants study report contains information on industry changes, business-enhancing variables, trends, and emerging industries, as well as statistics on upcoming events and promotional activities.

Key Players Mentioned in the Flame Retardants Market Research Report:

DowDuPont Inc

BASF SE

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Nabaltec AG

ICL Industrial Products

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Clariant AG

Global Flame Retardants Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Alumina Trihydrate

Antimony Trioxide

Brominated Flame Retardants

Chlorinated Flame Retardants

Phosphorous Flame Retardants

Others (Boron Compounds and Magnesium Hydroxide)

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Organic Solvent

Polyolefin

Epoxy Resins

PVC

Other (Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Rubber, Engineering Thermoplastics, and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))

Segmentation on the basis of end user:

Construction

Electronic

Aerospace

Automotive

Others (Textile, etc.)

Region of the Flame Retardants Market:

➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)

➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)

➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)

➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)

