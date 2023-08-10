Taiwan Air Force fighter jet malfunctions during flight exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Air Force fighter jet experienced engine trouble during preparation for an upcoming demonstration on Thursday (Aug. 10).

The Air Force Command issued a press release that said the fighter jet experienced engine trouble during a flight demonstration out of Taichung International Airport, which also serves as an air force base, per CNA. Ground supervisors immediately notified the pilot, who was able to safely land the aircraft, the statement said.

The aircraft that experienced the malfunction was an AIDC F-CK-1 Ching-Kuo, a locally made Taiwanese fighter jet commonly known as an IDF jet (Indigenous Defense Fighter). Images released by the Air Force appear to show smoke coming from the fighter jet’s cabin and a trail of sparks emitting from behind the aircraft.

The incident occurred in the lead up to a public demonstration the Air Force will hold at Taichung airport, also known as the Ching-Chuan-Kang Air Force Base, which is scheduled for Saturday. As well as aerobatic stunts performed in fighter jets and other aircraft, the event will showcase land-based army, navy, and air force equipment.



The IDF fighter jet is pictured with fire coming from its engine. (CNA, Taiwan Air Force Command photo)