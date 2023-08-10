Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Air Force fighter jet malfunctions during flight exercise

Pilot lands safely after flames and smoke seen coming from aircraft

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/10 14:14
The IDF fighter jet is pictured experiencing engine malfunction mid-flight. (CNA, Taiwan Air Force Command photo)

The IDF fighter jet is pictured experiencing engine malfunction mid-flight. (CNA, Taiwan Air Force Command photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Air Force fighter jet experienced engine trouble during preparation for an upcoming demonstration on Thursday (Aug. 10).

The Air Force Command issued a press release that said the fighter jet experienced engine trouble during a flight demonstration out of Taichung International Airport, which also serves as an air force base, per CNA. Ground supervisors immediately notified the pilot, who was able to safely land the aircraft, the statement said.

The aircraft that experienced the malfunction was an AIDC F-CK-1 Ching-Kuo, a locally made Taiwanese fighter jet commonly known as an IDF jet (Indigenous Defense Fighter). Images released by the Air Force appear to show smoke coming from the fighter jet’s cabin and a trail of sparks emitting from behind the aircraft.

The incident occurred in the lead up to a public demonstration the Air Force will hold at Taichung airport, also known as the Ching-Chuan-Kang Air Force Base, which is scheduled for Saturday. As well as aerobatic stunts performed in fighter jets and other aircraft, the event will showcase land-based army, navy, and air force equipment.

Taiwan Air Force fighter jet malfunctions during flight exercise
The IDF fighter jet is pictured with fire coming from its engine. (CNA, Taiwan Air Force Command photo)
Taiwan Air Force
Taiwan fighter jets
Taiwan Military
Taichung International Airport
Ching-Chuan-Kang Air Force Base
Taiwan Air Force Command

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan not asking other countries to fight for it: Foreign minister
Taiwan not asking other countries to fight for it: Foreign minister
2023/08/01 17:21
Taiwan's military not suited to defend against Chinese invasion: RAND
Taiwan's military not suited to defend against Chinese invasion: RAND
2023/07/30 14:05
US announces Taiwan weapons package worth up to $345 million
US announces Taiwan weapons package worth up to $345 million
2023/07/30 13:03
Biden approves NT$11 billion military aid package for Taiwan
Biden approves NT$11 billion military aid package for Taiwan
2023/07/29 10:37
Top US general says delivery of arms to Taiwan must be speeded up
Top US general says delivery of arms to Taiwan must be speeded up
2023/07/15 13:17