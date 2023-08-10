Super Abrasives Market [SHARE] Maximizing the Value of Text Analytics 2031

Global Super Abrasives Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Competitive Landscape

Introduction

The global super abrasives market, valued at USD 6,351.5 million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 9,767.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2027. Super abrasives are advanced tools used for precision grinding due to their exceptional hardness, durability, and extended lifespan. Their increased performance and benefits have led to their substitution of conventional abrasives, driving market growth. However, challenges such as high costs and material availability constraints could hinder growth.

Growth Influencers

Conventional Abrasives Substituted by Super Abrasives

Super abrasives like synthetic diamonds and CBN (cubic boron nitride) have outperformed traditional abrasives due to higher speed capability, enhanced thermal stability, and longer lifespans. Additionally, they require less frequent dressing due to their durability, making them more suitable for high-volume environments. These advantages are driving the market’s positive trajectory.

Usage of Diamond in Grinding Wheels for Machining and Precision Tools

Diamond, a widely used precision tool for cutting tools, is in high demand for various industries such as stamping dies, machinery components, and injection molds. Industrial-scale production of synthetic diamonds meets global metalworking industry needs, offering uniformity in shape and hardness. Diamond’s superior hardness compared to traditional abrasives and its suitability for precision grinding further bolster market growth.

Segments Overview

By Product

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) : Including vitrified, electroplated, resin bond, and metal CBN.

: Including vitrified, electroplated, resin bond, and metal CBN. Diamond: Comprising vitrified, electroplated, resin bond, and metal diamond segments.

The diamond segment is projected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.7% due to rising demand in cutting and grinding tool manufacturing. CBN’s growth is also significant due to its desirable properties like thermal conductivity and electrical resistance.

By Application

Powertrain, Bearing, Gear, Tool Grinding, Turbine, and Other Applications.

The powertrain segment holds the largest market share (around 30%) due to increasing demand for super abrasives. Tool grinding is expected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Industry

Construction, Energy (O&G, Mining), Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical Devices, Aerospace, Metal Fabrication, and Other Applications.

The electrical & electronics sector dominated the market in 2020, driven by demand for precision grinding technology. The medical devices segment is poised for the fastest CAGR of 7.7%.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific leads with a 45% market share due to rising demand in emerging economies like India and China. The North American region is set for significant growth, driven by major industry players. Europe and South America are also expected to grow steadily.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Action SuperAbrasive, 3M, Asahi Diamond Industrial, CarborundumUniversal, Diametal AG, Element Six, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind, Hyperion Materials & Technologies, ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD, Saint-Gobain, and more. Major players hold around 40.5% of the market share and engage in partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their presence.

Market Insights

The global super abrasives market report provides insights into market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive landscape assessment. It covers product development, innovation, market size, COVID-19 impact, investment opportunities, and regulatory trends. The report addresses questions about market size, growth drivers, strategic opportunities, technology trends, and the competitive landscape.

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

