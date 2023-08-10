Environment Health & Safety Market May See Potential Upside in Years to Come

Embracing a Flourishing Landscape: EHS Market Overview

The Global Environment Health & Safety (EHS) Market, which was valued at an impressive USD 46.62 billion in 2022, is set to embark on a journey of robust growth, projecting a vigorous CAGR of over 6.5% during the promising forecast period from 2023 to 2030. EHS encompasses a vast spectrum of regulations, policies, professional initiatives, and workplace practices that converge to safeguard the well-being of employees, the public, and the environment.

Esteemed EHS departments within organizations ensure that their operational activities maintain a delicate balance, preserving environmental integrity and securing the safety and health of individuals. Additionally, EHS diligently aligns with relevant legislative frameworks, contributing to a harmonious coexistence between production standards and the imperative domains of safety and environmental conservation.

Pioneering Forces Fuelling EHS Growth

The EHS market’s ascent is energized by several dynamic factors, with two principal propellers commanding attention. The surging adoption of health apps, commonly known as eHealth, within the workforce has emerged as a catalyst, enhancing overall well-being and amping up health consciousness. This digital revolution is forecasted to contribute to the market’s momentum significantly. Additionally, there is a burgeoning recognition of Workplace Health and Safety within organizations, spurring an upward trajectory in EHS market dynamics.

EHS in the Digital Age: Unraveling eHealth’s Splendor

Delving deeper into the realm of eHealth, a pivotal trend takes center stage. Statista’s projections anticipate the eHealth Apps segment to scale remarkable heights, poised to attain USD 1.84 billion in revenue in 2023. A compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.00% between 2023 and 2027 fuels this ascendancy, hinting at a prospective market volume of USD 3.00 billion by 2027. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is slated to hover around USD 8.76, casting light on the financial facets of this digital revolution.

Cultivating a Culture of Well-being: Organizations’ Pragmatic Shift

A paradigm shift is evident in corporations’ ethos, with heightened emphasis on promoting wholesome lifestyles among employees and curbing work-related stress, illnesses, and injuries. A poignant Statista survey, conducted in 2021, reflects this transformative wave. Astonishingly, 79% of employees attribute their peak productivity to their company’s well-being programs. A corresponding 79% attest to the programs’ prowess in illness prevention, underscoring their pivotal role in nurturing a vibrant, resilient workforce.

EHS’ Evolutionary Leap: Synergy with Cutting-edge Technologies

The EHS landscape is not insulated from the disruptive wave of technology, as the convergence of AI, Big Data, and IoT takes center stage. This transformative integration augments EHS efficacy, paving the way for a new frontier in workplace safety and environmental preservation. Furthermore, governmental initiatives fortify this evolutionary journey, contributing to a propitious environment for market expansion.

Navigating Challenges Amidst Growth

While the path to EHS market expansion is illuminated, challenges linger on the horizon. The elevated cost of EHS software solutions and the meticulous auditing required by advanced manufacturing sites cast a shadow over the market’s progress during the forecast window of 2023-2030.

Global Canvas: EHS Market Geographical Landscape

Geographically, the EHS market’s canvas is defined by five prominent regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America reigned supreme, endowed with a dominant market share. This preeminence is attributed to a concentration of oil and gas extraction entities, which lean heavily on EHS services to align with regulations and secure employee health and safety. The region’s vigor is fortified by escalating investments in EHS solutions, mandated by regulatory bodies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Meanwhile, Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic contender, primed for substantial growth due to flourishing pharmaceutical, manufacturing, construction, and mining sectors.

Visionaries Shaping the EHS Landscape

Within this transformative arena, influential players play a pivotal role. Key market contributors include Intelex Technologies, Velocity EHS, Benchmark ESG, Wolters Kluwer, Dakota Software Corporation, Indus Environmental Services, SafetyCulture, Inicia Corporation, ehs International, Inc (ehsInc), and ProntoForms. These visionary entities collectively steer the EHS market’s trajectory, wielding their innovative prowess to elevate workplace health, safety, and environmental integrity.

Chronology of Advancements: EHS Market Milestones

The EHS market’s evolution is punctuated by notable milestones, underscoring its perpetual metamorphosis. In March 2023, Velocity EHS, a global juggernaut in EHS & ESG software solutions, embarked on a strategic alliance with Fit for Work, a prominent stalwart in Occupational and Industrial Health, affiliated with Confluent Health. This visionary collaboration promises to amplify the synergy between technological innovation and human well-being. December 2022 witnessed a renewed collaboration between The Australian Open and SafetyCulture.

The tech trailblazer, SafetyCulture, resumed its role as the Official Workplace Operations Partner, cementing its commitment to fostering a culture of safety and well-being. Meanwhile, November 2022 marked a significant stride with the launch of Dakota Insights by Dakota Software. This Business Intelligence platform augments EHS and ESG management software, empowering organizations with advanced data analysis capabilities and informed decision-making tools, steering their environmental, health, safety, and governance practices.

Navigating the EHS Market Report: A Comprehensive Odyssey

The Global Environment Health & Safety Market Report is a comprehensive journey encompassing an array of significant aspects. It delves into historical data spanning 2020-2021, establishing a solid foundation for estimation. The base year of 2022 sets the stage for a visionary forecast spanning from 2023 to 2030. The report’s scope is all-encompassing, encapsulating revenue forecasts, company rankings, the competitive landscape, growth drivers, and emerging trends. Segments dissected within the report include Product, Deployment Mode, End-Use, and Region. The geographical scope spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. A customizable dimension augments the report’s value, offering the prospect of tailored insights and meticulous analysis.

Crafting a Mosaic: The Essence of the EHS Market Study

The study’s quintessence lies in its meticulous pursuit of market sizes across diverse segments and countries, unraveling past trajectories and steering future forecasts. A harmonious blend of qualitative and quantitative insights is infused, encapsulating the industry’s pulse across participating countries.

Illuminating EHS Dynamics: Unraveling Key Segments

The report is resplendent with intricate segments, each illuminating a distinct facet of the EHS market:

By Product:

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-Use:

Chemical & Petrochemical

Energy & Mining

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK



Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

