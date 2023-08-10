North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market [HOW TO GAIN] Future of Gamification in Market Research 2031

North American Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market: Sustainable Trends and Growth Drivers

Introduction

The North American eco-friendly food packaging market witnessed a valuation of USD 48,658.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 67,818.9 million by 2027, showcasing a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Eco-friendly food packaging, designed to be environmentally benign, is gaining momentum due to increased consumer awareness and preferences for recyclable materials. However, challenges such as recycling costs, inadequate infrastructure, and volatile raw material prices might impede growth. The COVID-19 pandemic also adversely impacted the market due to disruptions in the hospitality and food industries.

Growth Influencers

Growing Awareness and Consumer Preferences

Growing consciousness about environmental preservation and consumer preferences for recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials are pivotal factors driving the market. As consumers become more informed about the ecological impact of packaging, the demand for sustainable alternatives rises, promoting market growth.

Advancements in Packaging Technology

Technological advancements in food packaging, such as smart packaging, edible packaging, and anti-microbial packaging, are propelling market expansion. Innovations like self-cooling, self-heating, water-soluble, and micro packaging are gaining traction, contributing to the market’s upward trajectory.

Segments Overview

By Material Type

Biodegradable, Recyclable, Compostable, Reusable, Natural Fiber, Plant-Based, Non-Toxic Material.

Biodegradable materials are expected to dominate, driven by their minimal environmental impact. Non-toxic materials are anticipated to grow rapidly due to their human-friendly attributes.

By Packaging Material

Paper & Paperboard, Plastic (Starch-Based, Cellulose-Based, PLA, Others), Glass, Cornstarch, Bubble Wrap, Metal, Rice Husk, Gelatin Films, Others.

Paper & paperboard packaging, owing to its biodegradability, is set to capture a significant market share. Bubble wrap packaging is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 7.4%.

By Product

Boards & Trays, Bottles, Containers, Jars, Boxes, Milk & Beverage Cartons, Tubs, Tableware, Others.

Boards & trays are poised to hold the largest share due to high demand, while the jars segment is projected to exhibit rapid growth.

By Applications

Food & Beverage, Bakery & Confectionery, Others.

The food & beverage sector is expected to lead, driven by consumer preference for convenient and sustainable food packaging solutions. The bakery & confectionery segment is predicted to grow rapidly.

Regional Overview

The U.S. is a major player, supported by the presence of key industry stakeholders. Canada and Mexico are also expected to witness substantial growth due to their adoption of eco-friendly packaging materials.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Amcor, Ball Corporation, BASF, Berry Global, Crown Holdings, DuPont, Evergreen Packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Pak, and more. The top 13 players are projected to hold around 33% of the market share. Industry leaders engage in collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their market position. For instance, Amcor’s partnership with Michigan State University focuses on sustainable packaging and innovation.

Market Insights

The North American eco-friendly food packaging market report encompasses market penetration, development, diversification, and competitive landscape assessment. It offers insights into market size, COVID-19 impact, investment opportunities, technology trends, and competitive dynamics. The report addresses questions about market growth, strategic windows, technology trends, leading player market shares, and favorable entry strategies.

