Semiconductor Gases Market [WORLDWIDE 2023] Power of A/B Testing Techniques 2031

Global Semiconductor Gases Market: Trends, Drivers, and Competitive Landscape

Introduction

The global semiconductor gases market achieved a value of USD 8,261.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12,450.3 million by 2027, displaying a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Semiconductor gases are integral to semiconductor manufacturing processes. Rising utilization of these gases in the electronics and electrical industry is expected to bolster market growth. Favorable government initiatives promoting the semiconductor industry and increasing demand for effective semiconductor processing are also anticipated to contribute to market expansion. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted market players’ operations as shifting demands for semiconductor applications unfolded.

Growth Influencers

Growing Usage in the Electronics Industry

Semiconductor gases play a vital role in the core of electronic devices. They are used in diverse manufacturing processes, including deposition, photolithography, etching, doping, and more. As the demand for electronics surges, especially in sectors like semiconductors, displays, and LEDs, the consumption of semiconductor gases is on the rise. These gases enable precise and efficient semiconductor fabrication, stimulating market growth.

Favorable Government Initiatives

Government initiatives that support the semiconductor industry’s growth contribute to market expansion. The allocation of funds, like the Electronic Development Fund (EDF) and the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS), fuels electronics manufacturing and the semiconductor sector. These initiatives, such as those observed in India, are instrumental in propelling market growth.

Segments Overview

By Product

Bulk Gases (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Helium, Hydrogen, Carbon Dioxide)

Electronic Special Gases (ESGs) (Chlorine, Ammonia, Silicon, Others).

ESGs are anticipated to hold the majority share (around 60%) due to their widespread application in electronics and other sectors. Bulk gases are also projected to witness significant growth.

By Process

Chamber Cleaning, Oxidation, Deposition, Etching, Doping, Others.

Chamber cleaning, vital for maintaining processing environments, is expected to dominate with a share of approximately 30%. The etching process is forecasted to grow at a rapid CAGR.

By Application

Semiconductor Type, PCBs, Displays, Solar (PV), LED, Others.

The semiconductor type application is poised to hold the leading market share. Solar (PV) applications are projected to exhibit the fastest growth, supported by the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region commands the largest share (over 70%) in the global market, primarily due to its flourishing semiconductor industry and favorable government initiatives. North America, propelled by a significant user base, follows suit. Europe and Latin America are also expected to contribute to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global semiconductor gases market include Air Liquide, Air Products Inc, Linde plc, Gruppo SIAD, Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group, and more. The top six players are anticipated to hold around 76% of the market share. These players engage in collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and innovative product launches to consolidate their market presence.

Market Insights

The global semiconductor gases market report covers comprehensive insights into market dynamics, development, diversification, and competitive assessment. It delves into market size, COVID-19 impact, investment prospects, technology trends, and competitive strategies. The report provides answers regarding growth potential, strategic opportunities, technology advancements, market shares, and favorable entry strategies.

