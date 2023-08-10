Oleochemicals Market [BENEFITS] May See Potential Upside in Years to Come 2031

Global Oleochemicals Market: Rising Trends and Competitive Landscape

Introduction

The global oleochemicals market, valued at USD 25,815.1 Million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 39,849.2 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The market volume stood at 18,969,803 tonnes in 2020. Oleochemicals, a diverse group of fatty acid-based compounds, find applications in a wide range of industries, including paints, detergents, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and more. The market’s growth is propelled by government regulations promoting eco-friendly products, increased usage in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, and the demand for sustainable and biodegradable alternatives.

Growth Influencers

Government Initiatives for Eco-friendly Products

Growing environmental concerns have prompted various governments to advocate for environmentally friendly products. Oleochemicals, derived from natural oils and fats, align with this trend. Government initiatives such as ecolabels and standards for greener products drive the demand for oleochemicals, propelling market growth.

Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Industry Usage

Oleochemicals play a vital role in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors, serving as preservatives, emollients, and thickening agents. These compounds find applications in topical medicinal products, makeup, and more. The utilization of oleochemicals, such as isopropyl myristate and octyl stearate, in these industries is expected to drive market expansion.

Sustainability Demand

As non-renewable resources deplete and environmental regulations tighten, the demand for sustainable alternatives like oleochemicals rises. Their abundant availability and eco-friendly nature make them attractive options. Increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues and cost benefits further fuel the demand for oleochemicals.

Segments Overview

By Product

Alkoxylates

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester

Fatty Amines

Glycerol Esters

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohols

Glycerin

Triacetin

Specialty Esters

Others

The alkoxylates segment commands a significant share, driven by their application in detergents, emulsifying agents, and stabilizers. The fatty alcohol segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR due to its use in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

By Application

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Paints & Inks

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Polymer & Plastic Additives

Soap and Detergents

Textiles

Others

Oleochemicals are prominently used in soap and detergents due to rising demand for natural products. The healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow at around 8.1% CAGR, driven by topical medicinal product manufacturing.

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

Direct sales channels dominate the market, aligned with industries’ preference for direct distribution. Indirect channels hold the second-largest market share.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific leads the global oleochemicals market, accounting for over 60% share due to the region’s growing demand for sustainable plastics and bio-based polymers. The Middle East & Africa region holds the second-largest share, driven by diverse oleochemical manufacturing. North America is also anticipated to witness significant growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global oleochemicals market are spread across Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Fourteen major players collectively hold around 60% market share, reflecting intense competition. Malaysia-based companies include Emery Oleochemicals, FGV Holdings Berhad, IOI Corporation Bhd, KLK OLEO, and more. Indonesia-based companies include Aribhawana Utama, Ecogreen, Sinar Mas Group, and others. Philippines-based companies include Chemrez Technologies, JNJ Oleochemicals, and more. Global players like BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, and others also contribute through mergers, product launches, and expansions.

Market Insights

The global oleochemicals market report provides comprehensive insights into market dynamics, development, diversification, and competition. It covers aspects like market size, COVID-19 impact, technology trends, and competitive strategies. The report addresses growth potential, technological advancements, market shares, and entry strategies, offering valuable insights for industry participants.

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

