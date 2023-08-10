Ethylene Carbonate Market: [IMPACT COVID-19] A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth 2031

Global Ethylene Carbonate Market: Trends and Competitive Landscape

Introduction

The global ethylene carbonate market, valued at USD 287.9 Million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 450.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. This compound, with the formula (CH2O)2CO, serves as a cyclic carbonate ester of carbonic acid and ethylene glycol. The market’s growth is driven by the rising demand for ethylene carbonate in lithium-ion electrolytes and robust industrial expansion in Asia Pacific. The emergence of lithium-sulfur batteries also presents promising opportunities for market growth. However, volatile raw material prices, fluctuating oil and gas costs, and pandemic-related facility shutdowns pose challenges.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS151

Growth Influencers

Increasing Demand in Lithium-ion Electrolytes

Ethylene carbonate finds growing utility in the production of lithium-ion electrolytes, driven by the burgeoning demand for these electrolytes in electric vehicles. This demand is spurred by environmental awareness and adoption of electric vehicles in countries like Japan, Germany, China, the UK, the US, and France. As lithium-ion electrolytes become a critical component in EVs, the demand for ethylene carbonate is expected to rise correspondingly.

Significant Industrial Growth in Asia Pacific

Ethylene carbonate’s applications span across diverse industries such as chemicals, healthcare, textiles, oil and gas, agriculture, and personal care. Many of these industries are experiencing rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in countries like India, Japan, and China. The burgeoning industrial sector in the Asia Pacific is set to drive the demand for ethylene carbonate during the forecast period.

Segments Overview

By Form

Solid

Liquid

The liquid segment is expected to exceed 113,600 tonnes by 2025. Meanwhile, solid ethylene carbonate’s role as a solvent in lubricant production will drive growth in the solid segment.

Download free sample of this report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS151

By Grade

Battery Grade

Industry Grade

The industry grade segment is poised to hold the largest market share due to its extensive adoption across various industries. Battery grade ethylene carbonate is projected to experience the fastest growth, driven by its increasing use in lithium-ion battery manufacturing.

By Application

Lithium Battery Electrolytes

Capacitor Electrolytes

Resist Strip Solvents

Fiber Processing Agents

Lubricants

Soil Hardening Agents

Organic Solvents

Plasticizers

Surface Coatings

Chemical Intermediates

Dyes

Others

Lubricants are expected to hold the largest value share (about 32%) due to their extensive usage in oil and gas and automotive industries. The fiber processing agents segment is poised for rapid growth due to increased demand for ethylene carbonate in manufacturing these agents. The chemical intermediates segment is also projected to witness substantial growth.

By Industry

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Textile

Personal Care & Hygiene

Agriculture

Others

The healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment accounts for the largest volume share (about 45%), primarily driven by ethylene carbonate’s usage in these sectors. The oil and gas segment is also anticipated to experience growth due to its increasing use in lubricant production.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the market with a share of around 50%, driven by robust industrial growth in the region. Europe and North America are also expected to exhibit significant growth. North America, with its established industrial players, is projected to hold the second-largest market share. South America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also anticipated to witness substantial growth.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global ethylene carbonate market include BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and others. The cumulative market share of the top five players is approximately 64%. These players engage in product launches, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to fortify their market presence. For example, BASF SE’s collaboration with SINOPEC aims to expand downstream chemical capacities in China, enhancing their market position.

Market Insights

The global ethylene carbonate market report offers comprehensive insights into market dynamics, development, diversification, and competition. It delves into market size, COVID-19 impact, technology trends, and competitive strategies. The report addresses growth opportunities, technological advancements, market shares, and entry strategies, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS151

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

Request full Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS151

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a leading research company offering informative research reports to clients globally. Our comprehensive industry coverage provides both quantitative and qualitative insights. Using advanced technology and analysis tools, we create detailed reports that exceed expectations.