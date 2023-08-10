Fiberglass Market [REVENUE SOURCE] Update Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger 2031

Global Fiberglass Market: Growth Trends and Competitive Landscape

Introduction

The global fiberglass market, valued at USD 13,155.3 Million in 2020, is anticipated to reach USD 18,648.7 Million by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Fiberglass, a common type of glass fiber-reinforced plastic, is employed in various forms such as sheets, woven cloth, and random arrangements. Market growth is attributed to its increased use in automotive and construction, growing demand for composite components, emission control regulations favoring fiberglass, and expanding wind energy installations. Nonetheless, raw material price instability, improper glass wool recycling, complex manufacturing processes, and pandemic-related industry disruptions challenge market growth.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS161

Growth Drivers

Automotive and Construction Industry Adoption

The automotive sector utilizes fiberglass extensively due to its high strength-to-weight ratio, aiding in enhanced vehicle mileage and fuel efficiency. Fiberglass helps automakers meet stringent carbon dioxide emission regulations. In construction, fiberglass serves as a wall covering, providing decoration, fire protection, and wall/ceiling renovation. These applications in both industries contribute to market growth.

Segment Overview

By Type

A-Glass Fiber

C-Glass Fiber

D-Glass Fiber

E-Glass Fiber

Advantex Glass Fiber

ECR Glass Fiber

AR Glass Fiber

R-Glass Fiber

S2 Glass Fiber

M-Glass Fiber

Z-Glass Fiber

E-glass fiber is poised to capture the largest market share (approximately 21%) due to its cost-effectiveness, low weight, and corrosion resistance. The ECR glass fiber segment is expected to grow rapidly, and the D-glass fiber segment is projected to surpass USD 1,708.5 million by 2025.

By Form

Tow

Veil Mats

Woven Fabrics

Chopped Strand Mat

Tape

Rope

Cloth

Others

The tow segment is anticipated to dominate the market at around 29%, driven by high demand. Chopped strand mats are expected to experience the fastest growth (6.9%), and the tape segment is poised to surpass cloth by 2023.

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS161

By Manufacturing Process

Continuous Filament

Staple Filament

Continuous filament manufacturing is expected to hold the largest market share, driven by its growing adoption in fiberglass production.

By Resin

Polyester

Vinyl Esters

Epoxy

Polyurethanes

Others

Polyester holds the largest market share (around 38%) due to extensive usage. Epoxy resin is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% due to its strong bonding capabilities.

By Industry

Aircraft and Aerospace

Construction Industry

Consumer Goods

Corrosion Resistant Equipment

Electrical Devices

Marine Industry

Automobile Industry

The construction industry segment is expected to hold the largest market share (over 30%) due to diverse applications like walls, roofs, and panels. The aircraft and aerospace sector is poised to grow the fastest (9.7%), and the marine industry is projected to reach USD 1,210.4 million by 2025.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific commands the largest market share (approximately 52%) due to robust automotive and construction sectors, particularly in India, Japan, and China. The Middle East and Africa region is witnessing growth due to an expanding automobile sector.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include AGY Holding Corp, Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd., Binani 3B-the Fibreglass Company, and others. These players engage in collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches. Owens Corning’s acquisition of Vliepa GmbH in 2021 strengthened its nonwovens portfolio.

Market Insights

The global fiberglass market report covers market dynamics, development, diversification, and competition. It addresses growth opportunities, technological advancements, market shares, and entry strategies, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders.

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS161

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS161

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a leading research company offering informative research reports to clients globally. Our comprehensive industry coverage provides both quantitative and qualitative insights. Using advanced technology and analysis tools, we create detailed reports that exceed expectations.