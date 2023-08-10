Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market [RESEARCH STUDY] to See Massive Growth by 2023-2031

Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market: Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape

Introduction

The global single-wall carbon nanotube market, valued at USD 155.3 Million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 1,014.0 Million by 2027, with an impressive CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period. Single-wall carbon nanotubes, categorized as one-dimensional carbon materials, are witnessing heightened demand in end-use industries and the renewable energy sector. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, carbon nanomaterials have gained attention for their potential to inhibit RNA viruses, leading to a positive impact on the market.

Growth Drivers

End-Use Industry Demand

Single-wall carbon nanotubes are finding increasing applications across diverse industries. Their versatility spans energy storage, advanced electrodes, conductive films and coatings, wearable electronics, solar technologies, thermal interface materials, catalyst supports, structural materials, sensors, and biomedical applications. The nanoscale diameters, excellent conductivity, thermal properties, and superior mechanical characteristics make them essential in advanced materials development, driving demand.

Renewable Energy Sources

The utilization of single-wall carbon nanotubes in the production of solar cells is on the rise. These nanotubes exhibit potential as semiconducting materials for converting light into electricity. Notably, single-wall carbon nanotubes surpass multi-walled counterparts in certain scenarios due to differences in optical transmittance. This growing demand in renewable energy applications is contributing to market growth.

Segment Overview

By Type

Armchair Form Carbon Nanotube

Zigzag Form Carbon Nanotube

Chiral Form Carbon Nanotube

The armchair form carbon nanotube segment holds the majority share (over 45%) due to its increasing demand across industries. The chiral form nanotube segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Synthesis Process

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Others

The chemical vapor deposition segment dominates due to its widespread adoption. The high-pressure carbon monoxide segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 35.1%.

By Application

Conductive Adhesives

Conductive Polymer Composites

Fire Retardant Plastics

Li-ion Battery Electrodes

Metal Matrix Composites

Structural Polymer Composites

Sensor Applications

Others

The conductive polymer composites segment is expected to hold the largest market share (over 42%) due to its extensive use. The sensor applications segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.

By End-Users

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy

Chemicals

Sporting Goods & Leisure Products

Biomedical

Other Industrial Applications

The electronics and semiconductors segment leads with the largest market share, driven by growing demand for single-wall carbon nanotubes in this sector. The biomedical segment is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share (over 40%) due to its prominence in carbon nanotube manufacturing and consumption. The region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR. North America, Europe, and Latin America are also poised for significant growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Arkema SA, Arry International Group Limited, Carbon Solutions Inc., Chasm Advanced Materials Inc., and others. These players are actively engaged in partnerships, new product launches, and mergers to enhance their market presence. Swan Chemical Inc.’s partnership with Molecular Rebar in 2020 to reinforce carbon nanotube additives for rubber underlines such efforts.

Market Insights

The global single-wall carbon nanotube market report provides comprehensive insights into market dynamics, development, diversification, and competition. It explores emerging markets, penetration in mature segments, mergers and acquisitions, and SWOT analyses of key players, aiding industry stakeholders in strategic decision-making.

