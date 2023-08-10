HCFO-1233zd Market [FACTORS] to Witness Huge Growth by 2023-2031

Global HCFO 1233zd Market: Environmental Innovations and Competitive Landscape
Introduction
The global HCFO 1233zd market, valued at USD 28.56 Million in 2020, is poised to ascend to USD 43.52 Million by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 5.5%. HCFO 1233zd, or hydrochlorofluoroolefins, is carving its niche as an alternative refrigerant to hydrofluorocarbons due to its ultra-low global warming potential. The market’s trajectory is driven by government approvals, expanded applications, and the commitment of market players to this eco-friendly solution.
Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS171
Driving Forces
Government Approvals for HCFO 1233zd(E)
HCFO 1233zd(E) has earned government approval across various nations due to its negligible impact on the environment. Classified as a class 1 refrigerant, this compound boasts an ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 4.5, as per the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC). This approval, coupled with its non-flammability and minimal atmospheric impact, has elevated its demand across industries. Such endorsements are expected to bolster market growth.
Recognition and Accolades
The acclaim for HCFO 1233zd is on the rise due to its attributes like ultra-low GWPs, non-flammability, and energy efficiency. It has received accolades such as the MENA Green Building Product of the Year award in the Energy Management category in Dubai, the Environment Minister’s Award for Global Warming Prevention Activity in Japan, and recognition as one of the Top 10 Products for 2020 at the Greenbuild conference in the United States. These awards are fueling HCFO 1233zd’s popularity, fostering market growth.
Segmentation Overview
By Product Form
- Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E)
- Cis-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-Z)
The trans-1-chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E) segment leads, reflecting market players’ focus on this product due to its minimal environmental impact.
By Application
- Insulation Foam Blowing Agents
- Refrigerants
- Centrifugal Chillers
- Cleaning Agent
- Degreasing
- Others
Insulation foam blowing agents hold the lion’s share (over 50%), driven by HCFO 1233zd’s adoption in this role. The cleaning agent segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS171
By End-Use Industry
- Food or Beverage
- Mechanical
- Construction
- Electrical & Electronics
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Others
The food or beverage sector dominates due to HCFO 1233zd’s application as refrigerants and cooling agents. The electrical and electronics segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate.
Regional Outlook
North America claims the largest market share (over 30%), attributed to the presence of key market players and the sustainability focus of the United States and Canada. Europe ranks second, propelled by favorable government initiatives, while Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth due to increasing market player attention and strategic investments.
Competitive Landscape
Key players such as Arkema S.A., Beijing Yuji Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and Honeywell International collectively hold around 68% of the market share. These players employ partnerships, new product launches, and acquisitions to consolidate their market presence. Notably, Arkema’s acquisition of Agiplast, a high-performance polymer manufacturer, underscores strategic expansion.
Market Insights
The global HCFO 1233zd market report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, development, diversification, and competition. It delves into emerging markets, penetration in established segments, and SWOT analyses of key players, empowering stakeholders with strategic insights for decision-making.
Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS171
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:
1. Strategic Direction
- Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.
2. Comprehensive Analysis
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.
3. Growth Opportunities
- Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.
4. Competitive Landscape
- Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.
5. Detailed Company Profiles
- In-depth information about major market participants.
6. Future Market Outlook
- Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.
7. Industry Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.
8. Value Chain Insights
- Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.
Request full Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS171
About Report Ocean:
Report Ocean is a leading research company offering informative research reports to clients globally. Our comprehensive industry coverage provides both quantitative and qualitative insights. Using advanced technology and analysis tools, we create detailed reports that exceed expectations.
- Email: sales@reportocean.com
- Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
- Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
- Website: https://reportocean.us