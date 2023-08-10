Enterprise Software Market Segmentation Analysis for 2023 Understanding Your Customers

Global Enterprise Software Market Overview

Global Enterprise Software Market is valued at approximately USD 196.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Enterprise software, also known as enterprise application software, is designed to meet the specific needs of organizations rather than individual users. Factors such as a strong focus on enhancing organizational productivity, increasing digitalization, and the integration of emerging technologies like Blockchain, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, Machine Learning (ML), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are driving the market’s global expansion.

Technological Integration Driving Growth

The integration of emerging technologies, including Blockchain, AI, ML, and RPA, into enterprise software is a key driver of market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Microsoft Corporation collaborated with Lition, a blockchain technology solutions company, to incorporate Blockchain technology into the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This integration aimed to enhance business transparency and security for Microsoft’s clients.

Rise of ERP and CRM

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software have gained significant traction among organizations, fueling market growth. The ERP software market, estimated at around USD 95.2 billion, is projected to reach USD 100.7 billion by 2025. The widespread adoption of ERP software is positively impacting the demand for enterprise software, propelling market growth.

Opportunities and Challenges

Increasing investments in digital infrastructure and research and development, aimed at improving software efficiency and reliability, are creating opportunities for market growth. However, challenges such as rising digital threats and high initial costs of enterprise software are impeding market expansion during the forecast period.

Global Market Regions

The key regions considered for the global enterprise software market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America leads in terms of revenue due to the adoption of cloud-based enterprise software solutions and the presence of major market players. The Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by increased investments by end-use companies and growing digitalization.

Major Market Players

The report highlights major market players driving the industry’s growth, including:

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.)

Epicor Software Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SYSPRO

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, OpenText introduced three innovative solutions—OpenText Documentum, OpenText Core Content, and OpenText Media Management (OTMM)—on the Salesforce AppExchange platform. These solutions enable organizations to manage their information on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms, enhancing Salesforce applications.

Market Report Scope

Historical Data: 2019-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization with purchase, including addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Objective and Analysis

The report aims to define recent market sizes for different segments and countries, forecasting values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries studied. The report provides insights into driving factors, challenges, and potential opportunities for stakeholders to invest in micro markets. It also offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Segment Breakdown

By Type:

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software

Business Intelligence Software

Content Management Software

Supply Chain Management Software

Customer Relationship Management Software

Others

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By End-User:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government & Education

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America (including U.S. and Canada)

Europe (including UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America)

Rest of the World

