Global ESIM Market 2023 Key Growth Drivers and Investment Opportunities

Global eSIM Market Overview

The global eSIM market has displayed significant growth, reaching a value of approximately USD 7.34 billion in 2021, and is projected to continue expanding at a healthy rate of over 8.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. An eSIM, or embedded SIM, is a programmable SIM card integrated directly into devices, featuring software installed onto a permanently attached eUICC chip. Factors such as the focus on remote SIM provisioning for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication, favorable government regulations, and the rising adoption of eSIM-connected devices are driving the market’s growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2031

IoT Integration and Influence

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology with eSIM is playing a crucial role in the market’s expansion. According to Statista, the IoT generated a total global revenue of USD 388 billion in 2019, expected to reach USD 677.4 billion by 2025. The growing demand for IoT development is bolstering the eSIM market, especially with the increasing adoption of wearable electronics and smart solutions. However, security concerns and the lack of standardization pose challenges to market growth throughout the forecast period.

Regional Dominance and Prospects

North America has emerged as a dominant force in the eSIM market due to technological advancements and a strong network provider presence. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is poised for the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for eSIM-equipped smartphones and the presence of major smartphone players like Huawei and Samsung electronics in the market.

Key Players and Recent Developments

Major players in the eSIM market include:

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics

Deutsche Telekom AG

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH

Gemalto NV

ARM Holdings

Singtel

Sierra Wireless

NTT Docomo

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2031

Notable Market Developments

In September 2021, Deutsche Telekom AG launched in-car 5G and personal eSIM networking options in collaboration with Bayerische Motoren Werke AG. This partnership utilized personal eSIM and MobilityConnect to connect vehicle connectivity with customers’ mobile networks using 5G technology.

Market Report Scope

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Solution, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization with purchase, including addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Objective and Analysis

The report aims to define recent market sizes for different segments and countries, forecasting values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries studied. The report provides insights into driving factors, challenges, and potential opportunities for stakeholders to invest in micro markets. It also offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2031

Segment Breakdown

By Solution:

Hardware

Connectivity services

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

M2M (Machine-to-Machine)

By Region:

North America (including U.S. and Canada)

Europe (including UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America)

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2031

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/