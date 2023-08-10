Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market The Future of Consumer Needs Forecasting Products until 2030

Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market Overview
The global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) market has demonstrated remarkable growth, reaching a value of around USD 6.69 billion in 2021, and is expected to maintain a robust growth rate of more than 21.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Corporate LMS software provides companies with online training and educational materials, facilitating employee onboarding, skill development, and performance enhancement. The rising demand for advanced LMS solutions, interactive training environments, and personalized learning experiences are driving market growth worldwide.
Growing Expenditure and Employee Training
The increasing expenditure on workplace training is a significant factor boosting the Corporate LMS market. In 2020, global spending on workplace training per employee reached USD 1,267 billion, up from USD 1,229 billion in 2014. This growing investment in skill-based and objective-driven training to improve employee performance is positively influencing market growth. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies and the trend of virtual online training are contributing to the market’s expansion. However, challenges such as the lack of LMS solutions with multi-language support and hesitancy to convert existing training content into microcontent are hindering market growth.
Regional Dominance and Emerging Trends
North America leads the market in terms of revenue due to the region’s focus on enhancing employee efficiency and productivity, along with increased spending on personalized learning and development experiences. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth rate. Factors such as the adoption of cloud and mobile technologies and the demand for advanced LMS solutions to effectively manage learning content are driving market growth in this region.
Key Players and Recent Developments
Prominent players in the Corporate LMS market include:
- Cornerstone OnDemand
- Blackboard
- iSpring Solutions
- SAP SE
- Docebo
- Adobe
- Paylocity
- Seismic
- Paycor
- Absorb Software
Noteworthy Market Developments
In September 2022, Cornerstone OnDemand partnered with BBVA to enhance employee growth strategies and manage various talent areas using its LMS solutions. In July 2022, Blackboard introduced Anthology Intelligent Experiences, which leverages data insights to create interactive moments and enhance engagement among faculty, staff, and learners. In April 2022, Instructure acquired Concentric Sky, the maker of Badgr, to offer advanced badging tools to its Canvas LMS customers.
Market Report Scope
- Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
- Base Year for Estimation: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2029
- Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
- Segments Covered: Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User, Region
- Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World
- Customization Scope: Free report customization with purchase, including addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope
Objective and Analysis
The report aims to define recent market sizes for different segments and countries, forecasting values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries studied. The report provides insights into driving factors, challenges, and potential opportunities for stakeholders to invest in micro markets. It also offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Segment Breakdown
By Offering:
- Solutions
- Services
By Deployment Mode:
- Cloud
- On-premises
By Organization Size:
- Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End User:
- Software and Technology
- Healthcare
- Retail
- BFSI
- Telecommunications
- Others
By Region:
- North America (including U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (including UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America)
- Rest of the World
