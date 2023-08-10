IoT Professional Services Market Insights on Growth Potential Top Players to Watch from 2023-2030

Global IoT Professional Services Market Overview

The global IoT Professional Services market has demonstrated robust growth, reaching a value of approximately USD 109.68 billion in 2021, and is poised to continue expanding at a healthy growth rate of over 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. These services assist organizations in leveraging IoT technology to enhance productivity, particularly in sectors like logistics and transportation. IoT Professional Services encompass a range of offerings including advisory, training, and technical assistance to help users install IoT solutions and maximize their return on investment. Key drivers for market growth include the increasing ubiquity of the internet and advancements in wireless technologies, the growing adoption of machine-to-machine (M2M) applications across various industries, and government initiatives driving IoT-related research and development.

The Catalytic Role of IoT Industry Development

The thriving Internet of Things (IoT) industry acts as a catalyst for the growth of the IoT Professional Services Market. In 2019, the IoT sector generated total revenue of USD 388 billion, and this figure is projected to reach USD 1058.3 billion by 2030. This growth is fueling demand for IoT Professional Services. The rising need for IoT-enabled digital transformation in businesses and the increasing preference for cloud-based data management strategies are creating opportunities for market expansion. However, challenges such as integrating legacy infrastructure and communication networks, as well as concerns around data security and privacy, are limiting market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Dominance and Emerging Trends

North America holds a dominant position in the market, driven by substantial investments in technological advancements and the presence of advanced infrastructure. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the region’s increasing acceptance of emerging technologies and a rising demand for IoT devices.

Key Players and Recent Developments

Prominent players in the IoT Professional Services market include:

Atos SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Accenture PLC

IBM Corporation

General Electric Company

AT&T Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

DXC Technology Company

Capgemini SE

Virtusa Corporation

Recent Notable Developments

In February 2022, Astrocast partnered with UnaBiz, an IoT service provider, to develop an end-to-end IoT solution for asset tracking and monitoring. The collaboration aims to utilize Astrocast’s satellite data service and UnaBiz’s IoT device management platform to enhance IoT connectivity. In February 2021, Cognizant announced the acquisition of Magenic Technologies to expand its software development services and geographical footprint.

Market Report Scope

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization with purchase, including addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Objective and Analysis

The report aims to define recent market sizes for different segments and countries, forecasting values for the coming years. It incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries studied. The report provides insights into driving factors, challenges, and potential opportunities for stakeholders to invest in micro markets. It also offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Segment Breakdown

By Type:

IoT Consulting

IoT Infrastructure

System Designing and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Education and Training

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

Smart Buildings

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Transport and Logistics

Smart Healthcare

Smart Retail

Smart Energy

By Region:

North America (including U.S. and Canada)

Europe (including UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico, and rest of Latin America)

Rest of the World

