Blockchain Consulting Market Industry Forecast and Future Outlook Top Players Driving Growth 2023-2030

The global Blockchain Consulting market is experiencing a robust valuation of approximately USD $$ billion in 2021, and it is poised for a prosperous future with an impressive growth rate exceeding $% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Blockchain Consulting involves the strategic deployment of blockchain technology tailored to the analysis and needs of businesses. Consulting providers in this field undertake diverse tasks, including research, design, development, and testing of blockchain solutions for clients. These services also ensure adherence to regulatory and legal standards. The market’s upward trajectory is propelled by escalating data breaches and the widespread adoption of distributed ledger technologies, coupled with strategic initiatives by industry leaders.

Data Breach Incidents Driving Demand

The surge in data breaches is significantly influencing the growth of the Global Blockchain Consulting Market. For instance, the UK Government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021 reported that 39% of businesses and 26% of charities in the UK experienced cyber security breaches and attacks in 2020. The average cost of these breaches for businesses was around USD 8,404.33, rising to USD 13,311.83 for medium and large firms. In the USA, the average cost of data breaches reached USD 9.05 million in 2021, escalating to USD 9.44 million in 2022 according to Statista. Additionally, the increasing automation across industries and the emergence of Blockchain Consulting Solution Providers are creating lucrative growth opportunities. However, challenges like the high cost associated with Blockchain Consulting services and SMEs’ limited penetration due to budget constraints hinder market growth.

Geographical Dominance and Emerging Trends

North America currently commands the market due to the presence of major players, a rising number of data breaches, and increasing adoption of decentralized ledger technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the region’s growing popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the increasing presence of key market players.

Key Players and Recent Developments

The market’s innovation and progress are driven by influential players, including:

ABES Lab (Aplana Blockchain Enterprise Solutions Lab)

ArcTouch Google

Applied Blockchain Ltd

101 Blockchains

Blockchain Mind

Codezeros Technology Company

Crunchbase Inc

EY Global

LeewayHertz

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Noteworthy Recent Developments

In February 2022, Mastercard Inc. expanded its consulting service to include Open Banking, Open Data, Crypto & Digital Currencies, and Environment, Social & Governance (ESG).

In September 2022, HashCash, a software and blockchain development company, launched blockchain consulting services in Finland, leveraging blockchain technology for the renewable energy marketplace.

Comprehensive Market Report Scope

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase, including adjustments to country, regional & segment scope

Objective and In-depth Analysis

The report aims to define market sizes for various segments and countries, forecasting values for upcoming years. It integrates qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the studied countries. The report delivers insights into driving factors, challenges, and potential micro-market investment opportunities. Additionally, it offers a detailed analysis of competitive landscapes and product offerings from key players.

Segment Breakdown

By Product:

Consulting

Blockchain

By Application:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region:

North America (including U.S. and Canada)

Europe (including UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (including Brazil, Mexico)

Rest of the World

