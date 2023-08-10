Industrial park in Taiwan found using surveillance cameras from China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A government-led probe found an industrial park in northern Taiwan uses security cameras made in China, showing lax implementation of measures to protect information security.

Surveillance cameras procured by Hsinchu Industrial Park under the auspices of the Industrial Development Bureau were identified as sourced from China but passed off as manufactured in Taiwan, said the Control Yuan, a supervisory and auditory body of the government, in a report released last week. The brands of the cameras were not specified.

The industrial complex is home to more than 400 companies providing services and products in ICT, chemical, automobile, pharmaceutical, and other industries.

Personnel responsible for the procurement of closed-circuit television equipment failed to conduct rigorous paper reviews and inspections, among other administrative flaws. This resulted in a mismatch between what was written in contracts and what was delivered, the investigators said.

Corrective measures were required as the investigators demanded better internal control. Given Taiwan’s prowess in electronics manufacturing, the agency said the government should work with the private sector to ensure relevant devices are indigenously made.

Members of the Control Yuan also asked the defense ministry and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology (NCSIST) to speed up the installation of smart surveillance systems, a project that is lagging behind schedule. NCSIST designs and develops weapons systems and dual-use technologies for Taiwan.

Security control and management services providers have complained about the difficulty of decoupling from China in producing surveillance equipment. Many components from China come at lower prices and are thus more competitive, per a Liberty Times report.