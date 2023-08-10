Tucker, Astros rout Orioles 8-2; Baltimore's streak of not being swept is on the line Thursday

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Tucker homered for the second straight night to give Houston an early lead and the Astros added four runs in the eighth inning of an 8-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Austin Hays went deep for Baltimore, which has gone 75 consecutive series of at least two decisions without being swept. Houston can end that streak Thursday after taking the first two games of this three-game set.

The AL East-leading Orioles remained two games ahead of Tampa Bay thanks to St. Louis' victory over the Rays. The Astros pulled within two of first-place Texas in the AL West.

Tucker, whose grand slam in the top of the ninth gave Houston a 7-6 win Tuesday, hit a two-run shot off Jack Flaherty (8-7) in the top of the first. Jose Altuve added an RBI single in the second.

Hays' two-run homer in the fourth brought the Orioles within one, but Baltimore's bullpen couldn't keep it close. Shintaro Fujinami retired the first two batters of the eighth before walking the next three. Mike Baumann relieved him and allowed consecutive two-run singles to Altuve and Alex Bregman.

Jeremy Peña added an RBI single in the ninth.

Cristian Javier (8-2) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.

Flaherty yielded three runs and six hits in five innings in his second start since the Orioles acquired him in a trade from St. Louis. He struck out eight with two walks.

Adley Rutschman led off the bottom of the first with a triple for Baltimore, but the Orioles couldn't get him home. Baltimore also loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and didn't score.

QUITE AN IMPRESSION

RHP Jacob Webb, claimed off waivers by Baltimore earlier in the week, struck out the side in the sixth in his first appearance for the Orioles. Baltimore optioned RHP Joey Krehbiel to Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Dean Kremer (10-4) starts for the Orioles on Thursday against Hunter Brown (8-7).

