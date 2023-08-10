Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

Level 2 shock waves felt in Yilan, Hsinchu, Miaoli

  150
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/10 10:46
(CWB image)

(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 10:02 a.m. on Thursday morning (Aug. 10), sending level 4 shock waves to Yilan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli counties.

The epicenter of the quake was 20 km northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 91.8 km, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The quake’s intensity registered 2 in parts of Yilan County in the east and Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Miaoli County in the west. Taiwan uses a scale of 1 to 7 to gauge the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Nantou County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

No damage or injuries from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
(CWB image)
Taiwan
earthquake
quake
tremplor

RELATED ARTICLES

TTL raises price of Taiwan Beer and cigarettes
TTL raises price of Taiwan Beer and cigarettes
2023/08/09 17:36
KMT to restart Taiwan's nuclear power plants if elected
KMT to restart Taiwan's nuclear power plants if elected
2023/08/09 15:36
Taiwan Army major detained as spying case snowballs
Taiwan Army major detained as spying case snowballs
2023/08/09 14:22
Victims of banh mi food poisoning in northern Taiwan reach 520
Victims of banh mi food poisoning in northern Taiwan reach 520
2023/08/09 11:31
Taiwan tycoon Terry Gou holds book launch, silent on presidential run
Taiwan tycoon Terry Gou holds book launch, silent on presidential run
2023/08/09 10:46