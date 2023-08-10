Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 10:02 a.m. on Thursday morning (Aug. 10), sending level 4 shock waves to Yilan, Hsinchu, and Miaoli counties.

The epicenter of the quake was 20 km northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 91.8 km, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The quake’s intensity registered 2 in parts of Yilan County in the east and Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Miaoli County in the west. Taiwan uses a scale of 1 to 7 to gauge the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Nantou County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

No damage or injuries from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.



(CWB image)