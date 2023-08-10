Taiwan con men fool 40 banks, convenience stores with forged receipts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two con artists in Taiwan were arrested last week for deceiving staff of more than 40 banks and convenience stores by claiming uniform invoice prizes using “handwritten” receipts.

Yang (楊), 42, has neat handwriting from years of practice since childhood. Cash-strapped, he took advantage of the skill and collaborated with his friend, Hsu (徐), in earning cash prizes using altered winning receipts, according to the New Taipei police.

Yang and Hsu only forged the last three or four digits of the eight-digit uniform invoice, resulting in small winnings like NT$200 (US$6.29) and NT$1,000, which can be redeemed at any convenience store or bank. They managed to redeem the receipts when staff were busy, so they did not have time to take a closer look, per CNA.

The scam earned them more than NT$300,000 since June until the Financial Information Service Co. flagged irregularities and alerted relevant institutions. The police have confiscated the equipment used to commit the crime and the two men now face up to five years imprisonment over fraud and forgery charges.



A forged receipt. (CNA photo)