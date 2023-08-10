Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan con men fool 40 banks, convenience stores with forged receipts

Scammer exploits handwriting skills and tricks staff with uniform invoices that look incredibly real

  385
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/10 10:27
A forged receipt. (CNA photo)

A forged receipt. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two con artists in Taiwan were arrested last week for deceiving staff of more than 40 banks and convenience stores by claiming uniform invoice prizes using “handwritten” receipts.

Yang (楊), 42, has neat handwriting from years of practice since childhood. Cash-strapped, he took advantage of the skill and collaborated with his friend, Hsu (徐), in earning cash prizes using altered winning receipts, according to the New Taipei police.

Yang and Hsu only forged the last three or four digits of the eight-digit uniform invoice, resulting in small winnings like NT$200 (US$6.29) and NT$1,000, which can be redeemed at any convenience store or bank. They managed to redeem the receipts when staff were busy, so they did not have time to take a closer look, per CNA.

The scam earned them more than NT$300,000 since June until the Financial Information Service Co. flagged irregularities and alerted relevant institutions. The police have confiscated the equipment used to commit the crime and the two men now face up to five years imprisonment over fraud and forgery charges.

Taiwan con men fool 40 banks, convenience stores with forged receipts
A forged receipt. (CNA photo)
handwriting
handwritten
forgery
fraud
Taiwan
con artists
receipt lottery
uniform invoice
New Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

TTL raises price of Taiwan Beer and cigarettes
TTL raises price of Taiwan Beer and cigarettes
2023/08/09 17:36
KMT to restart Taiwan's nuclear power plants if elected
KMT to restart Taiwan's nuclear power plants if elected
2023/08/09 15:36
Taiwan Army major detained as spying case snowballs
Taiwan Army major detained as spying case snowballs
2023/08/09 14:22
Victims of banh mi food poisoning in northern Taiwan reach 520
Victims of banh mi food poisoning in northern Taiwan reach 520
2023/08/09 11:31
Taiwan tycoon Terry Gou holds book launch, silent on presidential run
Taiwan tycoon Terry Gou holds book launch, silent on presidential run
2023/08/09 10:46