IAF Endorses the IAQG Certification Scheme in Memorandum of Understanding

Recognition Demonstrates the Value of Accreditation in the Aerospace Sector

Brussels, Belgium - News Direct - 9 August 2023 - The International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG®) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that endorses the IAQG Certification Scheme, as a sub-scope of the IAF Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA).The IAQG Certification Scheme is designed to promote consistent and efficient certification processes across the aerospace industry while reducing the cost and complexity of supplier audits. It provides the framework for independent, recognized third-party management system certification of aviation, space, and defense products. Aerospace companies can have confidence that suppliers holding accredited certification to the IAQG Certification Scheme are certified to the highest standards of quality management and that their products and services meet the rigorous requirements of the aerospace industry.“The IAF MLA enables mutual recognition of accredited certification and validation/verification statements between IAF MLA signatories, and thereby the acceptance of accredited conformity assessment results in many markets based on one accreditation,” explained Emanuele Riva, IAF Chair. “Recognition of the IAQG Certification Scheme under the IAF MLA will enable organizations holding accredited certification to this scheme to benefit from increased market access and reduced audit costs while upholding the standards of quality management critical in the aerospace and aviation industry.”Through this MoU, IAF and IAQG will develop and maintain close cooperation to ensure harmonization in the accreditation practices performed by IAF members for the IAQG Certification Scheme. Both organizations will work together in the continuous improvement of the scheme to provide the highest level of competence in the IAQG Certification Scheme’s accredited certification bodies (CBs).“The IAQG and IAF are global leaders in reducing risk and moving beyond compliance to deliver consistently high performance,” said Andy Maher, IAQG President. “Signature of this MoU will enable companies holding accredited certification to expand their reach, explore new business opportunities, and compete effectively in global markets, in line with IAF’s vision of ‘accredited once, accepted everywhere’.”This MoU went into effect on 27 June 2023.As an international non-profit association under Belgian law with an office registered in Brussels (Belgium), the IAQG® sets the standard for quality within the worldwide aerospace industry supply chain. The organization is comprised of member companies within the aviation, space and defense industries that design, develop, manufacture and support original equipment at system or subsystem levels. The IAQG is committed to establishing a commonality of quality systems and improvement standards. These standards are documented, published, and applied internationally by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and circulated throughout the supply chain. To learn more, visit www.iaqg.org The International Accreditation Forum (IAF) is a global association of accreditation bodies, conformity assessment body associations and other organizations involved in conformity assessment in fields including validation and verification and the certification of management systems, products, processes, services and persons.IAF promotes the worldwide acceptance of certificates of conformity and validation/verification statements issued by conformity assessment bodies accredited by IAF MLA signatories and seeks to add value for all stakeholders through its activities and programs.

