Southern Star Research Adopts Veeva Vault eTMF and Veeva Vault CTMS to Streamline Trial Processes

Full-service CRO uses Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite applications for increased efficiency, scalability, and collaboration

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 10 August 2023 - Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Southern Star Research , a full-service Australian contract research organization (CRO), has adopted Veeva Vault eTMF and Veeva Vault CTMS as its clinical operations foundation. With Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite applications, Southern Star Research can simplify trial processes and remotely collaborate with study monitors for faster, higher-quality trial execution."These Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite applications will allow us to share the same platform as many of our clients, making it easier for us to work together to support their trial activities," said Dr. David Lloyd, managing director of Southern Star Research. "Leveraging Veeva Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS, we'll be able to deliver efficiency and speed to our clients across study phases and therapeutic areas."Southern Star Research will use Vault eTMF to manage documents in real-time and ensure a constant state of inspection readiness. Vault CTMS will help the CRO to streamline trial management and gain complete visibility across the trial portfolio. Using these applications will help Southern Star Research seamlessly share information with sponsors and research sites with one unified source of data and content in its clinical landscape."Veeva is honored to partner with Southern Star Research as they work to increase the efficiency of trial processes and scale operations across Asia. This is a positive step forward to speeding execution and save resources in clinical research," said Chris Shim, general manager, head of Asia Vault R&D and Quality at Veeva.Vault eTMF and Vault CTMS are part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite , enabling companies to share information and documents across eTMF, CTMS, payments, study start-up, and study training for better collaboration and execution throughout the study lifecycle.To learn how Vault Clinical Suite is helping CROs to streamline clinical trial processes, visit veeva.com/ap/clinical Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems-apac Hashtag: #Veeva #VeevaSystems #Healthcare #LifeSciences #Cloud

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.



Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

