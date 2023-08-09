Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

1st local case of dengue fever confirmed in Taipei in 3 years

Teenager tests positive in Datong District, health authorities work to stop spread

  136
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/08/09 20:19
A city worker fumigates for dengue fever in Taipei's Datong on Thursday. (CNA photo)

A city worker fumigates for dengue fever in Taipei's Datong on Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first locally transmitted case of dengue fever in three years has been confirmed in Taipei, the city's health bureau said on Wednesday (Aug. 9), per CNA.

Taipei’s health bureau said that a teenage boy living in Datong District had tested positive for the viral infection, though he had visited Tainan about two weeks ago, where the majority of confirmed cases have appeared. The health bureau said that so far in 2023, there have been 15 cases of imported dengue fever in Taipei, putting the total at 16.

The health bureau said that the Center for Disease Control has set up a working group in Datong to prevent further infections. Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) also convened a response meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Three others living with the individual who tested positive are asymptomatic. A total of 173 containers of stagnant water, five of which were identified as a source of mosquito breeding, have reportedly been cleaned up from around Datong District,

Mosquitoes carrying the virus are attracted to stagnant pooled water where they can lay eggs, so eliminating these reservoirs can help reduce disease transmission. The health bureau has appealed to the public to check for pooled water in flowerpots, on canvas coverings, in old car tires, and in other receptacles.

Those with dengue symptoms are recommended to get tested immediately. The most common symptom of dengue is a fever, accompanied by any of the following ailments: nausea, vomiting, rashes, aches and pains, including eye pain behind the eyes, and muscle, joint, or bone pain.
Dengue Fever
Taipei
Datong District
Center for Disease Control
Public health

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei tight-lipped on reports mayor to visit Shanghai for twin cities forum
Taipei tight-lipped on reports mayor to visit Shanghai for twin cities forum
2023/08/08 17:29
Taiwan posts best ever away result in World University Games
Taiwan posts best ever away result in World University Games
2023/08/08 16:39
Taipei's secret east passage, hidden garden open for VIPs
Taipei's secret east passage, hidden garden open for VIPs
2023/08/08 12:33
Shang Yun Piao: Master of the keyboard for piano and e-sports
Shang Yun Piao: Master of the keyboard for piano and e-sports
2023/08/07 17:07
Vivian Hsu becomes new promoter of travel to Taipei from Japan
Vivian Hsu becomes new promoter of travel to Taipei from Japan
2023/08/06 12:21