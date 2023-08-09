1st local case of dengue fever confirmed in Taipei in 3 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first locally transmitted case of dengue fever in three years has been confirmed in Taipei, the city's health bureau said on Wednesday (Aug. 9), per CNA.

Taipei’s health bureau said that a teenage boy living in Datong District had tested positive for the viral infection, though he had visited Tainan about two weeks ago, where the majority of confirmed cases have appeared. The health bureau said that so far in 2023, there have been 15 cases of imported dengue fever in Taipei, putting the total at 16.

The health bureau said that the Center for Disease Control has set up a working group in Datong to prevent further infections. Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) also convened a response meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Three others living with the individual who tested positive are asymptomatic. A total of 173 containers of stagnant water, five of which were identified as a source of mosquito breeding, have reportedly been cleaned up from around Datong District,

Mosquitoes carrying the virus are attracted to stagnant pooled water where they can lay eggs, so eliminating these reservoirs can help reduce disease transmission. The health bureau has appealed to the public to check for pooled water in flowerpots, on canvas coverings, in old car tires, and in other receptacles.

Those with dengue symptoms are recommended to get tested immediately. The most common symptom of dengue is a fever, accompanied by any of the following ailments: nausea, vomiting, rashes, aches and pains, including eye pain behind the eyes, and muscle, joint, or bone pain.