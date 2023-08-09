Extreme weather wreaks havoc in Europe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to visit flood-hit Slovenia on Wednesday and offer EU support, as the situation remains dire in the southeastern European country.

Meanwhile, Portugal is still racing to put off a series of wildfires amid a scorching heat wave in the Iberian peninsula, and southern Norway is seeing "record-high" flood levels.

Here's an overview of some of the main headlines on extreme weather in Europe on Wednesday, August 9:

Storm Hans lashes Norway

Southern Norway saw landslides triggered by heavy rain overnight across the mountainous region, after authorities warned residents to prepare for "extremely heavy rainfall" and raised the flooding alert to red in several parts of the country.

At least two people died since Storm Hans hit eastern Norway, and roofs were ripped off of houses.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate said several roads were closed due to "record-high level" of floods or landslides, and evacuations continued throughout the night.

Police said more than 600 people were evacuated in the region north of Oslo."The situation is still unclear and chaotic," said police in southern Norway.

Parts of Scandinavia and the Baltics have been battered by Storm Hans, which hit Sweden late on Sunday and reached Norway on Monday.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) also issued a red warning on Tuesday for parts of central Sweden, warning of "very large amounts of rain causing extremely high flows in streams and ditches in several places."

Another heat wave in Spain

Spain's weather agency, the AEMET, is expecting that temperatures would continue to rise at least until Friday, with some areas of the southern Andalusia region hitting 44 C (111 F).

That is Spain's third heat wave this summer.

According to Spanish officials, three wildfires had started over the weekend were brought under control by Tuesday.

The biggest blaze was reported in Spain's northeast. Authorities said it burned about 600 hectares (1,500 acres) and required the evacuation of 150 people.

In the country's southeast, near the border with Portugal, firefighters are still battling one fire, which forced the evacuation of about 20 people in rural hostels.

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Three major blazes were raging in Portugal on Tuesday, with the biggest in the southwest near the town of Odemira.

Portugal's National Civil Protection Service said about 1,000 firefighters, 320 vehicles and nine aircraft were deployed to fight the Odemira fire, which has scorched around 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) at least.

Nearly 1,500 people, residents as well as tourists, have been evacuated from the area.

The latest series of wildfires comes as temperatures soar.

The city of Santarem, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northeast of Lisbon, set the record for the year's highest temperature on Monday at 46.4 C (115.5 F).

What's it like in Seville today?

DW correspondent Jan-Philipp Scholz, reporting from the Spanish city of Seville, said it was the "middle of an extreme heat wave," with weather forecasts predicting worse conditions as temperatures were set to reach 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit)

"Either people are staying home all day, putting their air conditioning systems to maximum power, or they have fled the city already," Scholz added.

Still, Seville is not the worst place to be in Spain at the moment.

"In other towns, tap water has been cut for large parts of the day. Water trucks have to bring emergency waters, and, of course, there are wildfires in Spain and, of course, in neighboring Portugal," Scholz said.

Officials are trying to offer some help, including providing water trucks, according to Scholz. But the Spanish national and regional governments are widely seen as not doing enough.

"Besides those short-term measures, there are political discussions, for example, about the sustainability of industrial farming, which is the major water consumer here in Spain, especially for products like avocados and mangos."

EU chief heading to flood-hit Slovenia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Slovenia on Wednesday to discuss means to mobilize support for the reconstruction of flood-hit areas.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob's office said a joint press conference is planned in the badly hit town of Crna na Koroskem, near the Austrian border. Crna na Koroskem is still difficult to reach by land after the destruction of roads.

Since late Friday, Slovenia has been hit by heavy rains and subsequent flooding, forcing the evacuations of villages and submerging roads and train tracks.

At least six people have been reported dead in the catastrophe.

Golob had initially spoken of damage amounting to at least €500 million ($549 million), but recently raised the estimate to several billion euros.

What is the situation on the ground in Slovenia?

DW correspondent Rosie Birchard in the Slovenian flood-hit zone Sentjanz pri Dravogradu said the cleanup was underway as volunteers were working around the clock but noted that the situation remained dire.

"We're seeing piles of mud and a real impact on people's lives and their belongings. Many of these towns are still really cut off," Birchard said.

"We've been told that tens of thousands of people are still without access to fresh running water," she added.

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen heads to Slovenia on Wednesday, Birchard said for Slovenians, any help that the EU can offer "can't come fast enough."

Volunteers from several European countries have been working in the flood-hit regions. But Slovenia has called for helicopters, excavation equipment and more machinery to aid such efforts.

"There is no shortage of goodwill or offers of help," Birchard said.

"There's not even the infrastructure to match all these offers of volunteering. So [Slovenia is] looking for more trained volunteers... and of course, there will be questions about longer-term reconstruction."

fb/sms (AP, Reutes, AFP, DPA)