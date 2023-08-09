Taiwan danger spot responsible for 3 motorcyclist deaths in 3 months

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 23-year-old man surnamed Lung (龍) crashed on a curved section of Provincial Highway 3 in Miaoli’s Shitan Township after hitting a ridged section of the road and overturning into a drainage ditch on Monday (Aug. 7) morning.

After being sent to the hospital, he was declared dead. Dahu Police Precinct said he is the third fatality on this section of road involving heavyweight motorcycles between June and August, per UDN.

Police are urging other motorcycle riders to slow down when negotiating this section of Provincial Highway 3 at the 115.8 km marker, a section also referred to as Shitan Township Section (獅潭鄉).

The deceased motorcyclist had no traces of alcohol in his body. The cause of the accident is still being investigated by police.

Police said that on July 9, three heavyweight motorcycles were involved in an accident on the same section, resulting in one death and two injuries. In just a few months, this section of highway has accounted for three fatalities and seven major injuries.

In recent years, the danger spot has claimed not just the lives of motorcycle riders, but also car passengers. To improve safety on this road, police will continue to strengthen patrols of this section of road, make more use of speed cameras.