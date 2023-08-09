Ukraine updates: Russia downs combat drones headed for Moscow

Russia once again shot down two combat drones flying toward Moscow. This is the third time authorities downed drones headed the capital this week.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the death toll in Pokrovsk rose to nine while 82 were reportedly injured in the double missile attack launched by Russia on Monday.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 9:

Death toll rises to nine in Pokrovsk after Russian attack

The death toll in eastern Ukraine's Pokrovsk climbed from seven to nine, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

Two Iskander missiles hit the city center just 40 minutes apart from each other on Monday, said local authorities.

Zelenskyy accused Moscow of targeting rescue workers as the second attack is said to have occurred while Ukraine's paramedics were starting rescue operations.

"This is a deliberate decision of the terrorists to cause the greatest pain and damage," Zelenskyy said during his evening video message.

At least 82 people have been injured and multiple high-rise buildings were damaged, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the military administration of the province.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that its forces had hit a Ukrainian command post in Pokrovsk, which is known in Russia as Krasnoarmeysk.

Russia downs combat drones headed for Moscow

Russian air defenses shot down two combat drones moving toward Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, the city's mayor said on Wednesday.

One drone was downed in the Domodedovo region which is on the southern outskirts of Moscow and another on the Minsk highway area, west of the capital, the mayor said.

"At the moment, there is no information about victims of the fall of the wreckage," he said, adding that emergency services were on the ground.

Moscow has become the target of multiple drone attacks in recent weeks. Ukrainian drones were down on Sunday and Monday, reported Russian officials.

An office block in Moscow's main business district was struck by debris from a drone being shot down last month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 30, warned that "war" was approaching Russia with the "symbolic centers and military bases" being considered as targets.

ns/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP, DPA)