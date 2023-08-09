North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market [NEWS TODAYS] 2031 Market Kaleidoscope: Segment-wise Examination

North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market Overview

Introduction

The North America liquid calcium chloride market exhibited a market value of USD 652.1 million in 2021, with an estimated growth to USD 935.2 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period. The market volume reached 4,847 kilo tonnes in 2021. Liquid calcium chloride is a versatile and flexible compound widely used across industries, residential areas, and commercial settings.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS328

Growth Influencers

Increasing Consumption of Calcium Chloride in Construction Industry

The escalating utilization of calcium chloride in the construction sector is a prime factor driving the North American liquid calcium chloride market. It plays a crucial role in concrete preparation, enhancing foundation strength and controlling moisture content. This application’s prevalence is boosting market growth.

Increasing Use of Calcium Chloride in Agriculture Sector

Liquid calcium chloride finds value in the agricultural sector by addressing calcium deficiencies in plants, preventing physiological disorders and decay. Pre-harvest sprays of liquid calcium chloride can enhance fruit size and shelf life, motivating agricultural industry players to invest in this solution for a competitive edge.

Segments Overview

By Type

The market is categorized by calcium chloride concentration, including segments like <30%, 30-35%, 35-38%, and others. The 30 to 35% segment held the largest market share of over 35% in 2021.

By Application

The applications of liquid calcium chloride include Concrete Accelerator, Animal Feed, Dust Control, Deicers, Oil & Gas, Tire Ballast, Fertilizer, and others. The animal feed segment is projected to exceed USD 100 million revenue by 2026. Deicers are set to witness the highest growth rate of 6.47% over the forecast period, while the oil and gas segment presents an opportunity of over USD 45 million during 2021 to 2027.

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS328

Regional Overview

The North America liquid calcium chloride market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% over the forecast period. Strategic activities among market players have been instrumental in driving growth. Zirax, for instance, signed contracts for calcium chloride supply to the US market, contributing to industry expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the North America liquid calcium chloride market include Nedmag B.V., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Ward Chemical Ltd., Tiger Calcium, Solvay, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Zirax Limited, Hill Brothers Chemical Co., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Keg River, and others. These players engage in product launches, agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to enhance their market presence.

North America Liquid Calcium Chloride Market Report Highlights

The report provides insights into:

Market penetration by prominent players

Emerging markets and penetration analysis

Untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive landscape assessment including SWOT analysis

Future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthroughs

Pricing and manufacturing cost analysis

COVID-19 impact and inhibiting factors

Leading players’ market shares and favorable entry strategies

The North America liquid calcium chloride market report offers comprehensive information to navigate the dynamic market landscape and identify strategic opportunities.

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS328

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

Request full Report : : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS328

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a leading research company offering informative research reports to clients globally. Our comprehensive industry coverage provides both quantitative and qualitative insights. Using advanced technology and analysis tools, we create detailed reports that exceed expectations.