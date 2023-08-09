Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market [PROFIT] Ahead of the Curve: 2031 Market Trends and Outlook





Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Overview

Introduction

The global thermoplastic marking paint market achieved a market value of USD 2,171.7 million in 2021, with a projected increase to USD 2,854.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period. The market volume reached 4,028 thousand tons in 2021, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.83% over the anticipated period. Thermoplastic marking paint is utilized for generating durable and reflective road markings, with applications spanning from rumble strips to parking space markers.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS348

Growth Influencers

Increasing Number of Airport and Road Construction Activities

The global thermoplastic marking paint market is witnessing growth due to the escalating demand for parking space markers in both public and private parking lots. Regulatory organizations worldwide are continuously enhancing road safety rules. While established economies have robust regulatory frameworks, emerging economies are working to strengthen road safety measures and maintenance.

Segments Overview

By Type

The market is segmented by type, including Polyurethane Base Material, Epoxy Base Material, Chlorinated Rubber Base Material, and Others. The polyurethane base material segment is expected to offer an opportunity of over USD 438.7 million for the period of 2021 to 2027. The epoxy base material segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth with a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period.

By Application

Applications of thermoplastic marking paint include Roads & Streets, Parking Lots, Airports, and Others. The road and streets segment is projected to exceed USD 1,690.0 million in terms of revenue by 2025, driven by the increasing need for road markings to guide vehicles safely. The airport segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 5.19% during 2022 to 2027.

Download free sample of this report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS348

Regional Overview

The global thermoplastic marking paint market is divided by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific market held the largest market share of over 35% in 2020, with a revenue of USD 1,349.1 million. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of more than 5.12% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the global thermoplastic marking paint market include 3M, Nippon Paint, Geveko Markings, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, SealMaster PPG Industries, Asian Paints PPG, Ennis Flint, Hempel, and others. These players engage in collaborations, product launches, and strategic initiatives to remain competitive in the industry.

Global Thermoplastic Marking Paint Market Report Highlights

The report provides insights into:

Market penetration by prominent players

Emerging markets and penetration analysis

Competitive landscape assessment including SWOT analysis

Future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthroughs

Pricing and manufacturing cost analysis

COVID-19 impact and inhibiting factors

Leading players’ market shares and favorable entry strategies

The global thermoplastic marking paint market report offers comprehensive information to navigate the dynamic market landscape and identify strategic opportunities.

Get a sample PDF of the report at : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS348

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

1. Strategic Direction

Insights and strategic advice for decision-makers, aiding in product advancements.

2. Comprehensive Analysis

Qualitative and quantitative analysis considering economic and non-economic aspects.

3. Growth Opportunities

Identification of high-growth geographies and market categories.

4. Competitive Landscape

Analysis of top market rivals, their strategies, and market positions.

5. Detailed Company Profiles

In-depth information about major market participants.

6. Future Market Outlook

Trends, drivers, challenges, and predictions for upcoming market dynamics.

7. Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for industry understanding.

8. Value Chain Insights

Understanding of the main processes and actors in the creation and supply of the product.

Request full Report : -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/ARS348

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a leading research company offering informative research reports to clients globally. Our comprehensive industry coverage provides both quantitative and qualitative insights. Using advanced technology and analysis tools, we create detailed reports that exceed expectations.