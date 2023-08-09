US Bromine Market 2031 Market [FACTORS] Chronicles: Segmentation and Forecast 2023

US Bromine Market Overview

Introduction

The US bromine market displayed a market value of USD 631.6 million in 2021, poised to reach USD 788.3 million by 2026 with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. This growth is attributed to increased adoption and consumption of bromine across diverse end-use industries. Bromine has emerged as a crucial component in various sectors, experiencing a surge in demand due to heightened awareness and utilization.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Bromine in Mercury Emission Mitigation

Driven by global treaties like the United Nations’ Minamata Convention aimed at reducing mercury emissions, the consumption of bromine in pollution control installations has become an effective approach to mercury emission mitigation. This market growth driver is a cost-efficient solution for reducing mercury emissions in line with regulatory mandates.

Wide-ranging Usage of Bromine in Various Applications

Bromine finds utility across industries, from pharmaceuticals to batteries, due to its properties as a flame retardant. The increased awareness regarding the judicious use of bromine, driven by public associations, has fueled market growth. The application of bromine as a flame retardant is particularly significant in light of fire incidents causing substantial property damage and loss of life.

Recycling of Bromine

The recycling of bromide solutions to produce elemental bromine contributes to sustainability. By repurposing byproducts such as hydrogen bromide emitted during chemical reactions, bromine production can be achieved more efficiently. Additionally, bromine present in plastic waste can be recovered through incineration.

Segments Overview

By Application

The US bromine market is categorized by application, including Flame Retardants, Oil & Gas Drilling, PTA Synthesis, Water Treatment, Mercury Emission Control, Pesticides, HBR Flow Batteries, Plasma Etching, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Flame Retardants segment is projected to create an opportunity exceeding USD 70 million during 2021 to 2027. The Water Treatment segment is anticipated to surpass USD 60 million in revenue by 2024. Notably, the Plasma Etching segment is forecasted to achieve the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the expected period.

By Derivative

Derivative segments encompass Organobromine, Clear Brine Fluids, and Hydrogen Bromide (HBR). The Hydrogen Bromide (HBR) segment is poised to experience the highest growth rate with a 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Country Overview

The US bromine market’s rapid expansion is attributed to its rising adoption across sectors such as water treatment, flame retardants, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and mercury emission control. Notably, the United States’ apparent consumption of bromine increased in 2021 compared to 2020, indicating a robust demand and market growth trajectory.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the US bromine market include Mil-Spec Industries, Albemarle Corporation, Lanxess AG, BariteWorld, Unibromo USA, Tetra Technologies, among others. The top players collectively hold over 95% of the market share and engage in collaborations, product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to maintain their competitive advantage. For instance, Albemarle Corporation’s sale of its Fine Chemistry Services business to WR Grace & Co. exemplifies industry dynamics.

US Bromine Market Report Highlights

The report offers insights into:

Market penetration by prominent players

Emerging market analysis

Competitive landscape assessment, including SWOT analysis

Future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthroughs

Pricing and manufacturing cost analysis

COVID-19 impact and inhibiting factors

Leading players’ market shares and favorable entry strategies

Ecosystem analysis, including production estimates and technology lifecycle

The US bromine market report provides comprehensive information for navigating the evolving market dynamics and identifying strategic opportunities.

