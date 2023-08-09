Acoustic Camera Market The Future of Productivity and Collaboration Tools A Look until 2030

Global Acoustic Camera Market Overview

Introduction

The global acoustic camera market has demonstrated remarkable growth, reaching a valuation of approximately USD $$ billion in 2021. It is projected to continue its healthy growth trajectory, with an expected growth rate of over $% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. Acoustic cameras are advanced tools used to detect, locate, categorize, and identify sound sources. These cameras utilize an array of microphones to simultaneously capture and process signals, generating an image that represents the sound source’s position. They find applications in various fields, from noise pollution control in urban areas to identifying mechanical faults and mapping rocks.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the acoustic camera market. The increasing adoption of automated production processes, coupled with the rising awareness about noise pollution, is fostering market expansion. Additionally, the automotive industry’s integration of new technologies, such as autonomous and electric vehicles, is significantly contributing to the growth. These innovations necessitate advanced testing methods, including the use of acoustic cameras, to address issues related to noise, vibration, and harshness. The global push towards noise reduction in vehicles through regulatory measures, as exemplified by France’s deployment of “noise cameras,” further supports the market’s development.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

The acoustic camera market is expected to witness substantial growth in the entertainment sector, particularly due to the convergence of audio and video combined microphone and camera array technology. However, the market growth faces a challenge in the form of the high manufacturing cost of acoustic camera systems, which might hinder their wider adoption.

Geographical Analysis

Europe currently dominates the global acoustic camera market, driven by key market players, stringent government regulations, and a thriving automotive industry. However, the Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors like increasing disposable income, growing manufacturing facilities, and elevated noise levels from manufacturing plants create a conducive environment for the acoustic camera market’s expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Market Players

Several prominent players operate in the global acoustic camera market, including Bruel & Kjær, CAE Software and Systems GmbH, GFAI Tech GmbH, Microflown Technologies, Norsonic AS, Sinus Messtechnik GmbH, Signal Interface Group (SIG), Sm Instruments, Sorama, and Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Teledyne FLIR, a division of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, introduced an enhanced set of sound imaging cameras within its Si124 industrial acoustic imaging camera lineup. These cameras boast improved features such as extended acoustic detectability up to 65Khz, a quick start power button, and an integrated battery for enhanced efficiency in monitoring and inspection.

Market Scope and Segmentation

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Array Type, Measurement Type, Application, End Use and Region

Array Type

2D Array

3D Array

Measurement Type

Far Field

Near Field

Application

Noise Source Identification

Leakage Detection

Others

End Use

Infrastructure

Automotive

Industrial

Electronics & Appliance

Aerospace

Energy & Power

Education & Research

Regional Scope

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

