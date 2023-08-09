Chillers Market Emerging Technologies to Drive Growth Forecast by Top Players till 2030

Global Chillers Market Overview

Introduction

The global chillers market exhibited a valuation of approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is poised to maintain a robust growth rate of over $% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Chillers are essential components in the industrial sector, primarily employed for temperature control and maintaining a cool environment. These systems comprise compressors, evaporators, condensers, controllers, power panels, and expansion valves, all working together to remove heat from commercial and industrial structures. Key sectors benefiting from chillers include food and beverages, petrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

Market Drivers

The driving forces behind the growth of the chillers market include the escalating consumption of frozen and processed foods, expanding infrastructure development, and the rising demand within the petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. The global trend toward increased consumption of frozen foods, prompted by convenience, higher disposable income, and evolving lifestyles, fuels the demand for chillers. For instance, in Germany, frozen food sales were valued at USD 13,850 million in 2020 and are projected to reach USD 19,464 million by 2026 (Statista).

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities for market growth arise from rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and the need for temperature control in various sectors. However, the high initial setup costs associated with chillers present a challenge to market expansion over the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific holds a dominant position in the global chillers market, driven by a substantial HVAC industry presence. Furthermore, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors such as increased industrial activities and significant investments across industries like chemical and petrochemical, plastics, and food and beverages contribute to the market’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the global chillers market include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Trane, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning, Smardt Chiller Group Inc., Broad Group, Dunham Bush, GEA Group, Midea Group Co., Ltd., and Thermax Limited.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Daikin introduced the Navigator, a water-cooled chiller equipped with variable volume ratio (VVR) technology. This innovation, along with Daikin’s Applied technology and water-cooled technology, allows the Navigator to provide impressive efficiencies that meet ASHRAE 90.1-2016 requirements and an Integrated Part Load Value (IPLV) as low as 0.36.

Market Segmentation

Type

Screw Chillers

Scroll Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Absorption Chillers

Reciprocating Chillers

End-use Industry

Plastic

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

Rubber

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Regional Scope

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

