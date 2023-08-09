Chemical Tankers Market Trends and Players Set to Propel Growth from 2023 to 2030

Global Chemical Tankers Market Overview

Introduction

The global chemical tankers market has achieved a valuation of approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a robust growth rate of over $% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Chemical tankers are specialized cargo vessels designed for the transportation of large quantities of liquid chemicals. These vessels are categorized based on size, fleet type, and the type of chemicals they transport. Compliance with stringent safety regulations is essential due to the nature of the hazardous and flammable chemicals they carry. The growth of the chemical industry and the demand for oilseeds, vegetable oils, and fats are significant driving forces behind the expansion of this market.

Market Drivers

The increasing consumption of vegetable oils and fats, driven by rising awareness of their health benefits, is a primary driver for the chemical tankers market. The global consumption of palm oil, for instance, has witnessed a notable increase, from 59.37 million metric tons in 2015/16 to approximately 73.86 million metric tons in 2021/22 (Statista). This surge in vegetable oil demand fuels the need for chemical tankers to transport these products. Additionally, growing chemical production in emerging economies presents opportunities for market growth.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

The expanding variety of chemicals being transported in bulk has led to the utilization of specialized ship types to meet demand. However, challenges related to slow growth in crude oil production and oil bunkering regulations could impede market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific leads the global chemical tankers market, driven by a flourishing chemical industry and increasing demand for vegetable oils and fats. The region is also expected to experience the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Factors such as growing chemical manufacturing capacities and industrial activities contribute to the market’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Market Players

Major players in the global chemical tankers market include Bahri, Stolt-Nielsen, Odfjell, Navig8, MOL Chemical Tankers, Nordic Tankers, Wilmar International, MISC Berhad, Team Tankers, and Iino Kaiun Kaisha.

Recent Developments

In August 2020, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, signed a contract with Bahri to build ten 49,999-dwt Medium Range (MR) chemical tankers. This partnership reflects the industry’s commitment to innovation and growth.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Vegetable Oils & Fats

Others

Fleet Type

IMO Type 1

IMO Type 2

IMO Type 3

Fleet Size

Inland

Coastal

Deep Sea

Fleet Material

Stainless Steel

Coated

Regional Scope

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

