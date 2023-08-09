Building Automation System Market Insights on Growth Potential Top Players to Watch from 2023-2030

Global Building Automation System Market Overview

Introduction

The global building automation system (BAS) market is currently valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is projected to experience a robust growth rate of over $% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Building automation systems comprise microprocessor systems connected to wired or wireless controllers, designed to enhance a building’s structural efficiency. These systems monitor and regulate parameters such as humidity, HVAC, ventilation, lighting, security, and fire systems in various types of buildings, including commercial, residential, and industrial premises.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2023

Market Drivers

The growth of the BAS market is driven by several factors, including the focus on designing energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings, the rising adoption of automated security systems, and the rapid infrastructure development in emerging economies. The demand for BAS stems from its diverse applications and benefits in different types of buildings.

IoT Integration and Innovation

The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with BAS is a significant trend that is expected to drive market demand during the forecast period. The increasing number of IoT-connected devices globally, projected to reach 25.44 billion by 2030, is fostering the development of advanced products that combine IoT capabilities with building automation. For example, Advantech introduced DOME, a device-level cybersecurity solution for building networks, enhancing real-time cybersecurity protection for building networks.

Opportunities and Challenges

The development of wireless protocols and sensor network technology, favorable government initiatives, and the advancement of building technologies with data analytics are creating growth opportunities in the BAS market. However, challenges such as the lack of a skilled workforce and technical complexities may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

North America is the dominant region in the global BAS market, driven by government initiatives to decrease energy emissions from buildings and increasing awareness of the benefits of automation. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate. Rapid growth in the construction industry, the adoption of IoT in building automation, and the implementation of smart city projects contribute to the market’s growth in this region.

Key Market Players

Major players in the global BAS market include Honeywell International, Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch, Legrand, Hubbell, ABB, and Ingersoll-Rand.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2023

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Johnson Controls acquired Foghorn to enhance its leadership in autonomous and intelligent buildings. This acquisition is expected to bolster innovation and the development of Smart Autonomous Buildings by integrating Foghorn’s AI technology into Johnson Controls’ OpenBlue platform.

Market Scope and Segmentation

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Communication Technology, Offering, Application, Region

Communication Technology

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Offering

Facility Management Systems

Security & Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Software

BAS Services

Others (Gateways, HMI Screens, Smart Plugs, Smart Hubs, and Smart Locks)

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2023

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Scope

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2023

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/