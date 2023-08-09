Electrostatic Precipitator Market Strategic Analysis of Leading Players for Significant Growth by 2030

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market Overview

Introduction

The global electrostatic precipitator market is currently valued at approximately USD 6.88 billion in 2021 and is projected to experience a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) are used to remove fine particulate matter from exhaust gases using the electrostatic force. These devices find applications across various industry verticals, including power plants, cement, and electricity generation, among others. The adoption of ESPs in heavy industries, such as steel mills and cement plants, is driven by their ability to remove particulate matter from gases at high temperatures.

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of pollution-related health issues and environmental concerns has led to a higher demand for electrostatic precipitators. Rising air pollution levels, coupled with pollution-related diseases and premature deaths, have compelled industries to adopt effective air pollution control systems like ESPs. For instance, in 2019, the World Health Organization reported that ambient outdoor air pollution caused around 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and stringent government regulations towards industrial air pollution contribute to the market’s growth.

Opportunities and Challenges

The rising demand for improved air quality, especially in regions with high pollution levels like Asia Pacific, presents significant growth opportunities for the electrostatic precipitator market. However, the high deployment costs associated with these systems might pose a challenge to market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global electrostatic precipitator market due to the region’s rising air pollution levels and the increasing demand for better air quality. Notably, India faces severe air pollution issues, with a significant portion of its population living in areas exceeding the WHO’s safe air pollution limits. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, driven by industrialization and the expansion of coal and cement industries.

Key Market Players

Major players in the global electrostatic precipitator market include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Beltran Technologies Inc., Bionomic Industries, Inc., ELEX AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Siemens AG, Thermax Limited, and others.

Market Segmentation

Type

Dry

Wet

End-Use

Power & Electricity

Metals

Cement

Chemicals

Regional Scope

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

