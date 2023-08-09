Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Opportunities and Challenges Prospects for Leading Players in 2023-2030

Global Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Overview

Introduction

The global Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) market is valued at approximately USD 2521.3 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of over 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Zero-Touch Provisioning is a configuration technique used for devices, automating the process of configuring managed network devices within a network. ZTP is widely adopted in routers, switches, firewalls, and wireless access points within a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) environment. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) services across various industries and the rapid growth of the IT industry.

Market Drivers

The adoption of IoT services across industries is a significant driver for the Zero-Touch Provisioning market. The proliferation of IoT devices is expected to triple by 2030, with more than 29 billion devices worldwide, compared to 9.7 billion in 2020. This increasing adoption of IoT devices fuels the demand for efficient and automated provisioning solutions like ZTP. Moreover, the rapid growth of the IT industry is also contributing to the market’s expansion. In 2022, the global IT industry was valued at approximately USD 5.3 trillion, with Asia projected to be the largest contributor, growing at an annual rate of around 5%. The benefits of ZTP, such as reduced manual labor and faster deployment of network devices, are driving its adoption in the IT sector.

Opportunities and Challenges

The positive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as increased digitalization and the adoption of online platforms, have further boosted the demand for ZTP. The automation provided by ZTP helps eliminate human errors and enhances operational efficiency. However, the market faces challenges related to misconfiguration issues associated with Zero-Touch Provisioning, which can hinder its growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the global ZTP market with a market share of over 34.0% during the forecast period. The region’s rapid adoption of ZTP by large businesses and SMEs, increasing connected device population, and growing network automation solutions contribute to its leadership. North America is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The well-established infrastructure and rapid implementation of modern technologies, including ZTP, are key drivers for the region’s growth.

Key Market Players

Major players in the global Zero-Touch Provisioning market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., Extreme Networks, and Riverbed Technology.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Juniper Networks, Inc. formed a strategic alliance with Deutsche Telekom AG to leverage cutting-edge technologies, such as AI-driven intelligence and zero-touch installations, for Deutsche Telekom AG’s SD-X virtualized and cloud-based platform.

Market Segmentation

Segments Covered: Component, Device Type, Network Complexity, Enterprise Size, Industry, Region

Component

Platform

Services

Device Type

Routers

Switches

Access Points

Firewalls

IoT Devices

Others

Network Complexity

Multi-Vendor Environment

Complex Network Architecture

Dynamic Network Environment

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Industry

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Regional Scope

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

