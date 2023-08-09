Lithium-Ion Battery Market [ADVANTAGES] 2031 Unveiled: Market Dynamics and Forecast

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis

Introduction

The global lithium-ion battery market reached a market value of USD 48,658.4 million in 2020 and is poised to achieve USD 67,818.9 million by 2027, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries extensively utilized in electric vehicles, portable electronics, and even military and aerospace applications. The market’s growth is driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the rising demand for consumer electronics.

Growth Inhibitors

Heavy Reliance on Imports and Limited Technical Information

The market’s growth is constrained by the high dependence on imported lithium-ion batteries and the limited availability of technical information related to them.

Safety Concerns

Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of spent batteries also act as a hindrance to market growth.

Growth Influencers

Electric Vehicle Penetration

The heightened awareness of the environmental impact of non-electric vehicles has led to a surge in the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries, the primary power source for electric vehicles, are poised to witness increased demand, thus propelling market growth.

Consumer Electronics Adoption

Lithium-ion batteries find widespread use in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and power tools. The ever-increasing demand for higher battery power in wireless devices drives the need for lithium-ion batteries, fostering market expansion.

Segments Overview

By Type

Segmentation by type includes Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC), Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), and Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA). The Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC) segment is projected to hold the largest market share and grow at the fastest CAGR of 36%, fueled by its adoption in various electric tools and bikes. Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8%.

By Power Capacity

Power capacity categories include 0-300 mAH, 3,000-10,000 mAH, 10,000-60,000 mAH, and more than 60,000 mAH. The 3,000-10,000 mAH segment is expected to grow rapidly and exceed USD 60,500 million by 2024. The more than 60,000 mAH segment anticipates a CAGR of 18.7%.

By Application

Applications are categorized into Consumer Electronics OEMs, Automotive OEMs, Energy Storage (Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Utilities), Industrial OEMs (Military, Industrial Equipment, Medical, Marine, and more), Other OEMs, and Aftermarket. The Automotive OEMs segment is expected to dominate, driven by the burgeoning use of lithium-ion batteries in battery-powered vehicles. Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) within the Automotive OEMs segment are projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8%.

By Form/Design

Form/design options comprise Pouch, Cylindrical, Elliptical, Prismatic, and Custom Design. The cylindrical segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to high demand. Prismatic is anticipated to experience the fastest growth.

Regional Overview

Regions include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the presence of key nations like China and Japan, which boast significant electric vehicle and smartphone manufacturing. Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 24.7%, driven by rising awareness and consumer electronics demand.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global lithium-ion battery market include BYD Company, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, and others. The top six players hold around 64% of the market share. Players focus on product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions. For instance, BYD UK partnered with Alexander Dennis Limited to deliver zero-emission battery-operated electric buses in Ireland.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report Highlights

The report offers insights into:

Market penetration by key players

Emerging market analysis

Competitive landscape assessment, including SWOT analysis

Future technologies, R&D activities, and product developments

COVID-19 impact and growth inhibitors

Strategic approaches for entering the lithium-ion battery market

The global lithium-ion battery market report aims to assist businesses in navigating market dynamics and seizing strategic growth opportunities.

