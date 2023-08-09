Next Generation Computing Market Unlocking the Potential of the Key Players and Growth Drivers 2023-2030

Global Next Generation Computing Market: Pioneering Technological Transformation

Introduction

The global Next Generation Computing market is valued at approximately USD 96.2 billion in 2021 and is poised to exhibit a robust growth rate of over 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. This innovative technology, also known as high-performance computing, marks a departure from conventional computing methods and leverages quantum phenomena for data processing. Quantum bits (qubits) are harnessed to process data, setting it apart from traditional computers. The surge in demand for on-premises next-generation computing for businesses, advancements in quantum computing technology, and the integration of next-gen computing in the gaming industry are key factors driving market opportunities.

Market Drivers

The growing demand for quantum computing technology is a pivotal driver for the global market growth. The quantum computing market, estimated to be worth USD 410 million in 2020, is projected to reach USD 8,600 million by 2027, signaling a remarkable growth trajectory. As the adoption of quantum computing technology expands, the market’s demand is set to surge. Moreover, the rising adoption of technologies such as AI, ML, and 5G, coupled with increased Research and Development (R&D) activities in technology companies, offers promising growth prospects.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market holds promising opportunities, challenges such as a shortage of skilled workforce and operational complexities, including stability and error correction, may hinder growth. However, the market’s potential for innovation and advancement remains high.

Geographical Insights

North America leads the global Next Generation Computing market, driven by substantial R&D investments, technological advancements, and a robust presence of key market players. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is poised to witness the highest growth rate, driven by increased investments in next-generation computing technologies and the escalating need to manage vast volumes of data.

Key Players

Major players shaping the Next Generation Computing market include IBM Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Intel Corporation, Atos SE, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NVIDIA Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Recent Developments

In a significant development, IBM introduced the Eagle processor in November 2021—a 127-quantum bit processor designed to tap into the computational potential of quantum physics. This initiative aims to tackle complex problems at new levels of intricacy.

Market Scope and Segmentation

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

2019-2020-2021 Base Year for Estimation: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Component, Type, Deployment, End-User, Region

Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Type

High-Performance Computing

Quantum Computing

Cloud Computing

Edge Computing

Others

Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

End-User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Insights

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Rest of the World

