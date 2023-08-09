Global Urban Farming Market: Growth Trends and Factors 2031

Introduction

Urban farming has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with the global market size reaching US$ 137.5 billion in 2021. Projections indicate that this market is poised to expand even further, reaching a staggering US$ 281.9 billion by 2030, driven by a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Driving the Market

Urbanization and Demand: The surge in global urbanization is a pivotal driver behind the escalating demand for urban farming. Providing local residents with indoor and outdoor crops near cities has become a solution for sustainable food distribution.

Cost Efficiency and Nutrition: Urban farming’s allure lies in its ability to offer fresh, nutrient-rich produce at affordable prices, bolstered by reduced transportation costs. This factor has substantially contributed to its burgeoning popularity.

LED Price Reduction: The plummeting costs of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) have brought about a significant decrease in overall farming expenses. This cost-effectiveness is set to fuel the expansion of the urban farming market.

Health Awareness and Local Demand: A growing emphasis on health, nutrition, food safety, and transparency has led to an augmented demand for local produce. This trend aligns seamlessly with urban farming’s principles, creating ample growth avenues.

Market Challenges

Land Constraints: The global increase in population coupled with diminishing available farmland poses a challenge to urban farming’s growth prospects.

Technological Knowledge Gap: The lack of comprehensive technological knowledge within the farming community might limit the market’s expansion potential.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed urban farming’s growth. As consumers reduced grocery visits to curb virus spread, urban farming gained traction. Labor shortages and food crises propelled this trend, especially in high-nutrient produce aiming to boost immunity.

Regional Landscape

Asia-Pacific Dominance: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a market leader due to its rapidly expanding population and shrinking farmland. Investments in urban farming infrastructure and technologies further contribute to this growth.

Technology Adoption: Robust adoption of agricultural technology, including systems, sensors, and display devices, reinforces the Asia-Pacific urban farming market’s expansion. Examples like Sustenir’s vertical hydroponic farm in Hong Kong underscore this trend.

Key Competitors

Key players in the urban farming market include: • Signify • Osram • Freight Farms • AeroFarms • Sky Greens • Spread Co., Ltd. • Plenty • Valoya • Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. • Heliospectra • Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global urban farming market segmentation revolves around Growing Medium, Component, and Region.

By Growing Medium • Hydroponics • Aeroponics • Aquaponics

By Component • Irrigation Component • Lighting • Sensor • Climate Control • Building Material • Others

By Regional Outlook • North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico • Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe • Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA • South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Conclusion

The global urban farming market’s trajectory showcases substantial growth potential, propelled by urbanization, health consciousness, cost efficiency, and technological advancements. Challenges related to land scarcity and technological knowledge need to be addressed to ensure sustained market expansion. The post-pandemic era and Asia-Pacific’s dominance further underline the sector’s promising outlook.

