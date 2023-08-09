Global Connected Agriculture Market: Trends and Projections 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 15.1%

Introduction

The global connected agriculture market demonstrated a valuation of US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. It is anticipated that this market will undergo robust expansion, reaching a substantial US$ 9.1 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is set to be propelled by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Understanding Connected Agriculture

Defining Connected Agriculture: The concept of connected agriculture revolves around the utilization of modern technological solutions and services to enhance the management, control, and efficiency of pre-production, in-production, and post-production farming activities. This approach encompasses essential aspects like data detection, communication, and storage.

Influential Factors

Empowering Farmers: Connected agriculture technology equips farmers with invaluable insights and skills to optimize various farming techniques, including seed and fertilizer utilization. Real-time access to weather and other relevant information further enhances productivity, making these benefits pivotal drivers of market growth.

Rising Population and Food Demand: The surging global population necessitates increased food production. In response, connected agriculture solutions offer avenues for higher agricultural output. Additionally, resource-efficient practices and reduced farmer workloads further bolster market expansion.

Capital Investment Challenges: While connected agriculture promises numerous advantages, the high initial capital investment required can serve as a potential hindrance. Nevertheless, the ongoing evolution of technological advancements acts as a counterbalancing force, creating opportunities for market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored vulnerabilities within agricultural and food systems, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Declining incomes and disrupted food supplies affected farmers’ livelihoods. Nevertheless, connected agriculture emerged as a beacon of hope, aiding farmers in enhancing yields and fostering increased demand for such solutions.

Regional Dynamics

North American Dominance: The North American region is poised to lead the global connected agriculture market. The widespread adoption of technology by smallholder farmers, coupled with well-equipped farms, contributes significantly to this dominance. Investments in cloud-based solutions and connected agriculture further amplify this region’s market share.

Key Competitors

Leading participants in the connected agriculture market include: • SAP SE • IBM (US) • Microsoft (US) • AT&T (US) • Deere & Company (US) • Accenture (Ireland) • Cisco (US) • Oracle (US) • Iteris (US) • Trimble (US) • SMAG (France) • SatSure (UK) • Other Notable Players

Market Segmentation

The global connected agriculture market segmentation revolves around Component, Application, and Region.

By Component • Solution • Network Management • Agriculture Asset Management • Supervisory Control • Service

By Application • Smart Logistics • Smart Irrigation • Farming Planning and Management

By Regional Outlook • North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico • Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe • Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA • South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Conclusion

The global connected agriculture market’s journey is marked by impressive growth projections. The convergence of technological advancements, rising food demand, and the empowerment of farmers propels this expansion. While challenges exist, such as capital investments, the continual evolution of technology ensures a promising outlook. The impact of COVID-19 further underlines the significance of connected agriculture in enhancing global food security.

