Global Plant-Based Protein Market: Trends, Forecasts, and Influential Drivers (2023-2031)

Introduction

The global market for plant-based protein surged to a value of US$ 5.9 billion in 2021, reflecting the growing preference for sustainable dietary choices. Projections indicate continued expansion, with the market poised to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is underpinned by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% projected during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

The undeniable importance of protein for human development, maintenance, and repair is the cornerstone of the global plant-based protein market’s growth. Derived from sources such as pulses, tofu, seitan, nuts, soy, beans, and select grains, plant-based protein offers diverse nutritional benefits, further bolstering market demand. As a viable alternative to traditional meat, plant-based meat substitutes are increasingly recognized for their health advantages. The high cost and limited supply of animal proteins have prompted a shift toward reducing meat consumption, thereby propelling the demand for plant-based protein. Rising interest from various end-user industries, driven by the global need for non-meat protein sources, is another pivotal factor fostering market growth. Innovations like plant-based meat substitutes closely mimicking real meat in taste and appearance are set to contribute to the market’s expansion. Nevertheless, health concerns and allergies linked to plant-based protein consumption might curb market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The global plant-based protein market experienced a boost in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic heightened health consciousness, emphasizing the significance of protein intake to bolster the immune system. Consequently, the demand for plant-based protein witnessed a notable surge.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to be at the forefront of the global plant-based protein market’s growth, driven by increasing awareness about protein’s vital role in human health. Changing lifestyles, suboptimal dietary habits, and ongoing research and development efforts yielding novel plant-protein products contribute to this region’s growth prospects. The market’s potential expansion is further fueled by the rising demand for processed and low-cholesterol foods in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, a burgeoning population and a surge in diseases linked to protein deficiency are poised to catalyze growth in the plant-based protein market.

Key Competitors

Prominent players in the plant-based protein market include:

Glanbia

Puris

Cosucra Group

Batory Foods

DSM

ADM

DuPont

Kerry Group

Cargill

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the global plant-based protein market encompasses multiple dimensions:

Form : Plant-based protein offerings come in both Dry and Liquid forms.

: Plant-based protein offerings come in both Dry and Liquid forms. Source : Various sources contribute to plant-based protein, including Soy, Wheat, Pea, and Other sources.

: Various sources contribute to plant-based protein, including Soy, Wheat, Pea, and Other sources. Distribution Channel : Plant-based protein products reach consumers through diverse channels such as Convenience stores, Pharmacies, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, E-commerce platforms, and Others.

: Plant-based protein products reach consumers through diverse channels such as Convenience stores, Pharmacies, Hypermarkets & supermarkets, E-commerce platforms, and Others. Regional Outlook: The market spans across regions including North America (comprising the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (divided into Western and Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and ASEAN countries), Middle East & Africa (encompassing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), and South America (encompassing Brazil, Argentina).

This comprehensive segmentation approach enables a nuanced understanding of the multifaceted aspects driving the plant-based protein market’s growth across diverse regions and sectors.

