Organic Pesticides Market: Growth Trends, Forecasts, and Key Influencers (2023-2031)

Introduction

In a world increasingly focused on sustainable practices, the global organic pesticides market garnered substantial attention, reaching a value of US$ 166.1 billion in 2021. The market is poised for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a surge to US$ 598.1 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is underscored by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

Global agriculture is entering an era of heightened governmental support, aimed at satisfying the burgeoning demands of the growing population. This proactive approach is set to be a driving force propelling the organic pesticides market’s growth during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the detrimental impact of synthetic pesticides on health is expected to elevate demand for organic alternatives. Concurrently, robust research and development efforts in the realm of organic pesticides are anticipated to contribute to market expansion.

The surging demand for organic food products, rooted in consumers’ increasing preference for healthier and sustainable options, is set to be a significant driver for organic pesticides. However, the cost-intensive nature of organic pesticide production may impede overall market growth. Industry players are strategically investing to solidify their position. For instance, the acquisition of Organic Pest Management Inc. by Orkin in 2019 exemplifies this strategy, enabling portfolio diversification and market consolidation.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had mixed implications for the organic pesticides market. Manufacturing challenges arose due to government-imposed regulations and supply chain disruptions, hindering growth. Nevertheless, the surge in urban farming and heightened health consciousness among consumers led to an increased demand for organic pesticides, mitigating some of the pandemic’s impact.

Regional Analysis

North America is poised to command the largest market share in the global organic pesticides market. Stringent regulations curtailing the use of synthetic pesticides, coupled with a growing inclination towards organic products and sustainable agricultural practices, will drive growth in the region. Modern techniques are set to fuel the adoption of organic pesticides, further enhancing growth prospects.

Key Competitors

The competitive landscape of the organic pesticides market features several notable players, including:

Mark Organics

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Parry America, Inc.

Certis U.S.A. L.L.C.

Future Bioscience S.A.

Nufarm

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Sikko Industries Ltd

Vision Mark Biotech

UPL LIMITED

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global organic pesticides market’s segmentation offers insights across different dimensions:

Type : The market encompasses both Natural and Synthetic types of organic pesticides.

: The market encompasses both Natural and Synthetic types of organic pesticides. Crop Type : Permanent and Arable crop categories are pivotal aspects of organic pesticide application.

: Permanent and Arable crop categories are pivotal aspects of organic pesticide application. Mode of Application : Organic pesticides can be applied through Seed Treatment, On-Farm techniques, and After Harvest practices.

: Organic pesticides can be applied through Seed Treatment, On-Farm techniques, and After Harvest practices. Regional Outlook: The market spans across regions including North America (comprising the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (divided into Western and Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and ASEAN countries), Middle East & Africa (encompassing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), and South America (encompassing Brazil, Argentina).

This comprehensive segmentation approach facilitates a holistic understanding of the diverse facets driving the organic pesticides market’s growth across regions and sectors.

