Global Industrial Hemp Market: Growth Trajectory, Influential Factors, and Regional Dynamics 2031

Introduction

In 2021, the global industrial hemp market exhibited substantial growth, attaining a valuation of US$ 6.9 billion. The market is poised to experience an exponential surge, projected to reach a staggering US$ 134.6 billion by 2030. This remarkable expansion is underpinned by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1% forecasted for the period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

Industrial hemp, a distinct variety of the Cannabis Sativa plant species cultivated for industrial applications, is an emerging powerhouse in the market. This versatile plant is harnessed to create an array of products, spanning from textiles, paper, and clothing to consumables, insulation, paints, and animal feed. One of its notable characteristics is its rapid growth rate, making it one of the most swiftly growing plants globally.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global industrial hemp market is set to be buoyed by several influential factors. The growing awareness of the myriad benefits associated with the product is a primary driving force. Hemp seeds sourced from the “Cannabis sativa” plant are rich in essential nutrients such as vitamin B1, B2, E, and calcium, enhancing its appeal and demand. The increasing preference for a nutritionally rich vegan diet, particularly for obtaining Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids, will further catalyze market growth. The gradual relaxation of global regulations surrounding industrial hemp farming is fostering market demand. Robust research and development initiatives and the recognition of the advantageous properties of hemp seed oil and seeds are additional factors propelling the industrial hemp market. Nevertheless, stringent government regulations aimed at curbing illegal hemp usage might pose limitations to market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic-induced global shift towards nutritionally rich diets and the heightened demand for packaged food products that promote health played a significant role in driving the industrial hemp market forward. The versatility of hemp, extending its usage to pharmaceuticals, also contributed to its prominence during the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness notable traction in the industrial hemp market due to extensive hemp fiber production and consumption within the paper and textile industries. The increasing demand for personal care and beauty products, coupled with rising awareness of hemp’s nutritional benefits, is expected to drive demand for hemp-based beauty and food products.

Key Competitors

Prominent players in the industrial hemp market landscape include:

Hempco

Ecofibre

GenCanna

HempFlax BV

Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd.

Agripro

Marijuana Company of America Inc.

North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd.

Green Source Organics

Trigone Foods Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The comprehensive segmentation of the global industrial hemp market encompasses multiple dimensions:

Product Type: The market includes various product types, including Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Fiber, and CBD Hemp Oil.

Application : Industrial hemp finds application in diverse sectors such as Foods, Beverages, Personal Care Products, Textiles, and Pharmaceuticals.

Source: Organic and Conventional sources of industrial hemp contribute to the market.

Regional Outlook: The market spans across regions including North America (comprising the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (divided into Western and Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and ASEAN countries), Middle East & Africa (encompassing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), and South America (encompassing Brazil, Argentina).

This comprehensive approach to segmentation provides insights into the dynamic facets shaping the industrial hemp market’s growth across different regions and sectors.

